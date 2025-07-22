Tyler The Creator's "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" Dominates Top End Of Global Spotify Chart

BY Zachary Horvath 305 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Tyler, the Creator throws a pair of binoculars into the crowd during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 20, 2024. He opens Hinterland Music Festival in St. Charles, Iowa, on Aug. 1, 2025. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tyler The Creator's new project also pulled in a strong number of total streams despite having an abbreviated rollout.

Despite dropping the sprawling and personal CHROMAKOPIA less than a year ago, Tyler The Creator fans still showed up for DON'T TAP THE GLASS. Also going against it was the fact that he barely had a rollout for it. We didn't get confirmation until about two days before after initially teasing a July 21st release on the 16th.

But at the end of the day, the California native is a superstar, and fans appreciate his willingness to experiment and shatter the norm. This is now the second year in a row in which Tyler has dropped an album on a Monday.

Even though DON'T TAP THE GLASS shouldn't be compared to CHROMAKOPIA, we are going to do a little bit of a side-by-side comparison. The rollouts were very similar when looking at the lead-up to the album. Moreover, they were both equally dominant in terms of opening-day performance.

For CHROMAKOPIA, it saw a whopping 85 million plus streams on Global Spotify. Now, DTTG only brought in half, around 40.6 million. However, that stat doesn't tell the whole story. Similar to his eighth studio album, his ninth has also consumed the top 30 on the Daily Top Songs Global ranking per Pop Base.

Read More: Kanye, Kendrick, & Kevin Gates: God, Grit, And The Gospel Of Rap

Tyler The Creator DON'T TAP THE GLASS

The highest charter is the opener, "Big Poe" featuring Pharrell Williams, which sits at number two. The pairing of "Sugar On My Tongue" and "Sucka Free" slot in at six and nine, respectively. "Tell Me What It Is," the closer, fittingly rounds out the placements, filling in that 30th spot.

CHROMAKOPIA fared slightly better with the lowest song debut being 25. Ironically, the final track, I Hope You Find Your Way Home" was the bottom feeder as well.

Overall, it's an impressive start for DON'T TAP THE GLASS, and it will be interesting to see what the early first week sales predictions will be.

The reactions to the record have been quite strong, with a lot of people loving the danceable grooves on the album. Elsewhere, Tyler has given us a music video already for "Stop Playing With Me" which stars LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Clipse.

Read More: Clipse Album Rollout: A Masterclass In Execution And Legacy

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
tyler-the-creator-dont-tap-the-glass Mixtapes Tyler The Creator Returns With Short & Sweet Album "Don't Tap The Glass" 1.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.3K
Tyler The Creator DONT TAP THE GLASS Review Hip Hop News Reviews Tyler, The Creator "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" Review 879
Tyler The Creator New Album Dont Tap The Glass Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator Unveils New Album "Don't Tap The Glass" Coming Out Very Soon 3.4K
Comments 0