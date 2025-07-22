Tyler The Creator's "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" Dominates Top End Of Global Spotify Chart

Despite dropping the sprawling and personal CHROMAKOPIA less than a year ago, Tyler The Creator fans still showed up for DON'T TAP THE GLASS. Also going against it was the fact that he barely had a rollout for it. We didn't get confirmation until about two days before after initially teasing a July 21st release on the 16th.
But at the end of the day, the California native is a superstar, and fans appreciate his willingness to experiment and shatter the norm. This is now the second year in a row in which Tyler has dropped an album on a Monday.
Even though DON'T TAP THE GLASS shouldn't be compared to CHROMAKOPIA, we are going to do a little bit of a side-by-side comparison. The rollouts were very similar when looking at the lead-up to the album. Moreover, they were both equally dominant in terms of opening-day performance.
For CHROMAKOPIA, it saw a whopping 85 million plus streams on Global Spotify. Now, DTTG only brought in half, around 40.6 million. However, that stat doesn't tell the whole story. Similar to his eighth studio album, his ninth has also consumed the top 30 on the Daily Top Songs Global ranking per Pop Base.
Tyler The Creator DON'T TAP THE GLASS
The highest charter is the opener, "Big Poe" featuring Pharrell Williams, which sits at number two. The pairing of "Sugar On My Tongue" and "Sucka Free" slot in at six and nine, respectively. "Tell Me What It Is," the closer, fittingly rounds out the placements, filling in that 30th spot.
CHROMAKOPIA fared slightly better with the lowest song debut being 25. Ironically, the final track, I Hope You Find Your Way Home" was the bottom feeder as well.
Overall, it's an impressive start for DON'T TAP THE GLASS, and it will be interesting to see what the early first week sales predictions will be.
The reactions to the record have been quite strong, with a lot of people loving the danceable grooves on the album. Elsewhere, Tyler has given us a music video already for "Stop Playing With Me" which stars LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Clipse.