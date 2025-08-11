Tyler The Creator nabbed his fourth straight number one debut with "DON'T TAP THE GLASS, even with another short first week of tracking.

But the former Odd Future member is one the defining acts of this generation, at the end of the day. With it going number one, it became Tyler's fourth straight album to do so. IGOR, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, and his 2024 release are the others during this streak.

Tyler The Creator has once again been having a standout year in the 2020s decade. This year, it's been led by the latter half of his massive CHROMAKOPIA tour and the shocking release of another album. That of course is DON'T TAP THE GLASS, which made landfall on a Monday once again.

