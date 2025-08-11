Tyler The Creator has once again been having a standout year in the 2020s decade. This year, it's been led by the latter half of his massive CHROMAKOPIA tour and the shocking release of another album. That of course is DON'T TAP THE GLASS, which made landfall on a Monday once again.
The project was another chart topper for the Hawthorne, California native, going number one with 197,000 units sold. Those numbers are highly impressive, especially due to the abbreviated, straightforward rollout. Moreover, we were only about nine months removed from the emotional concept LP that was CHROMAKOPIA.
But the former Odd Future member is one the defining acts of this generation, at the end of the day. With it going number one, it became Tyler's fourth straight album to do so. IGOR, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, and his 2024 release are the others during this streak.
In comparison to the rest of the mainstream projects, the 197,000 units made it the fifth best hip-hop/R&B debut. However, as caught by a user on Reddit, HITS Daily Double updated first week sales numbers and Tyler received a nice bump as a result.
To be exact, DON'T TAP THE GLASS now can say it sold 205,000 copies.
Tyler The Creator DON'T TAP THE GLASS
Ultimately, that doesn't move the needle too much in terms of where it stacks up. But for a concise, 30-minute record, that definitely speaks volumes. For the most part, no many artists saw much a decrease or increase.
One that may be shocking is The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow. Some publications, had it listed selling 491,000 first week. But here, it shows 450,000. Either way, that remains the best debut for any record in hip-hop or R&B in 2025.
It's unclear what caused the numbers to change for Tyler at the time of reporting. Sometimes, there are slight miscounts when Billboard drops the updated charts on Tuesdays. But this just goes to show that the hitmaker has tremendous pull, no matter how long he waits to drop in between records.
Read More: Air Jordan 4 Collaborations, Ranked