What Did ASAP Rocky Say About Drake?

Drake and ASAP Rocky have a long history that dates all the way back to the early 2010s. At the start of their relationship, they were friends. As a matter of fact, some consider Drake to be a significant contributor to ASAP’s subsequent success in the music industry. Many fans believe that the tale of ASAP Rocky’s rise to stardom cannot be told without mentioning Drake.

Yet, over the years, the relationship between the two has turned sour. Since ASAP Rocky began dating Rihanna, his relationship with Drake has slowly deteriorated. So much so that the two have now fired shots at each other via diss tracks. The most recent jab was from ASAP and is featured on “Show of Hands,” a track from Future and Metro Boomin’s latest collab project, We Still Don't Trust You. It remains to be seen if the two rappers will ever reconcile and become friends again. However, the chances of that ever happening seem to get smaller by the day.

ASAP Rocky Disses Drake On “Show Of Hands”

This has been an interesting year for Hip Hop so far, with a number of prominent acts taking shots at Drake. It began with Kendrick Lamar on “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin. Now, ASAP Rocky has also dissed Drake on another Future and Metro Boomin track. The song, “Show of Hands,” is featured on the duo’s latest project, WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU. On the track, ASAP spits some venomous bars supposedly aimed at Drake. “Ni**as swear they bi**h the baddest, I just bagged the worst one / Ni**as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’? / I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son / Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them / Heard you dropped your latest sh*t / Funny how it just came and went,” Rocky raps on the track. As things get more heated, fans eagerly wait to see if Drake will respond to ASAP Rocky more directly in the future.

Drake & ASAP Rocky’s Early Relationship

After ASAP Rocky released “Purple Swag” and “Peso” in 2011, he got the attention of many in the music industry, one of whom was Drake. Following the release of his critically acclaimed mixtape Live. Love. ASAP (2011), Rocky garnered even more public attention. Sometime within that period, he linked up with Drake, and the two began working together. Subsequently, in 2012, ASAP Rocky served as an opening act for Drake on his Club Paradise Tour. It was the highest-grossing Hip Hop tour of 2012, introducing many new listeners to ASAP Rocky. Later, on October 24, 2012, the rapper released “F**kin’ Problems,” which features Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and 2 Chainz. That track remains the only one featuring both rappers. However, they stayed on good terms for several years afterward. The tension between the two started much later, in 2020, when ASAP Rocky got into a romantic relationship with Rihanna, Drake’s ex.

2022: Drake Expresses Displeasure At ASAP Rocky & Rihanna’s Relationship

When news of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky dating came out in 2021, many wondered how Drake took it. While we can’t say for sure, chances are the “Take Care” rapper didn’t take the news very well. However, throughout 2021, he ignored the topic and did not address either ASAP or Rihanna. Subsequently, in January 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Soon after this revelation, X news account @PopTingzz reported that Drake had unfollowed both ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. While he still hadn’t directly addressed the topic, according to fans, his actions said more than enough.

2023: Drake Allegedly Disses Rihanna On For All the Dogs

On February 12, 2023, Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. At the end of her performance, she revealed that she was pregnant for ASAP Rocky once again and was expecting the child soon. Following the news, Drake was trolled on the internet for “losing the girl” and watching ASAP Rocky live his dreams. However, the rapper still did not address the topic. Subsequently, on October 6, 2023, Drake released his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs. On the track “Fear of Heights,” he finally seemed to speak about Rihanna, albeit indirectly.

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? / That could never be/ Gyal can’t run me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me,” he raps in the opening lines of the track. “I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you,” Drake continues, not so subtly. Later in October, when a reporter from TMZ caught up with ASAP and asked if he would respond to Drake, he ignored the question. Well, we certainly got our answer in 2024.