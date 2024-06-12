Drake And Kendrick Lamar Beef Compiled Onto Fan-Made Cassette Tape

The tape features songs from Drake, Kendrick, Future, J. Cole, and more.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef has been the biggest story in all of rap music this year. Not only did it rope in some of the biggest stars in the genre but it captivated fans for weeks as nobody knew when the next shots would be fired. That was the case in particular during the weekend where "Family Matters," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us" were all dropped in rapid fire succession. Now, for fans looking to relive the original beef in the order that it unfolded, there's a special cassette

Earlier this week a user took to Twitter to show off a copy of the cassette they found. The tweet racked up more than 43k likes as fans mused on where they could get their own copy of the compilation. The tracklist is visible on the back of the tape and it's a pretty extensive history of everyone even slightly involved with the beef. It begins with Drake and J. Cole's collaboration "First Person Shooter" where the original "big three" comments were made about the pair and Kendrick Lamar. Then it features multiple Future and Metro Boomin songs, including "Like That" where Kendrick called them out directly. Then it features all of the songs Drizzy and Kendrick released taking shots at each other and even some other cuts from Rick Ross and Metro Boomin that played into the massive beef. Check out the full tape below.

Drake And Kendrick Lamar's Beef Tape

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has continued to captivate fans and generate tons of streams. The smash hit of the entire beef is "Not Like Us." The song has racked up tons of Spotify records for rap songs. Consequently the newest is the record for fastest rap song to hit 300 million streams, a feat that it pulled off in just 35 days.