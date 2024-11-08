Kendrick Lamar’s Five “Not Like Us” Grammy Nominations Leave Social Media Users Impressed

BYCaroline Fisher
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"Not Like Us" continues to be a success.

It's no secret that it's been a wildly successful year for Kendrick Lamar so far. The Compton-born rapper came out victorious in his viral feud with Drake, and broke records with his hit diss track "Not Like Us." Now, it looks like he could be preparing for even more wins. Recently, it was also announced that he's been nominated for seven awards at the 2025 Grammys.

Five of these awards are for "Not Like Us," which is in the running for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Music Video, and more. Future and Metro Boomin's song "Like That," which features Kendrick's fiery guest verse which ignited the beef, is also up for two awards.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Nominated For Multiple Grammys

As expected, X is currently flooded with social media users' reactions to the news. For the most part, it appears as though the public thinks Kendrick's nominations are well-deserved, and expect him to take home at least a few awards. Of course, plenty of fans are also quoting Drake's "Family Matters," in which he appeared to predict this. "Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone go hand him a Grammy right now," he rapped.

Obviously, this line has come back to haunt him, and Kendrick fans will not let him forget it any time soon. Kendrick has yet to address the nominations. Potentially winning more Grammys isn't the only thing Kendrick Lamar has to look forward to, however. In February of next year, he's also set the headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, which will take place in New Orleans.

Social Media Users React To "Not Like Us" Grammy Nominations

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's song "Not Like Us" getting nominated for five Grammy awards? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions to the exciting news down below.

Caroline Fisher
