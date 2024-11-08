Kendrick Lamar Fans Mock Drake With “Family Matters” Lyrics Amid Grammy Nominations

It looks like Drake saw this coming.

It's been an undoubtedly tough year for Drake, and unfortunately for the Toronto rapper, he still can't catch a break. Today, for example, it was announced that Kendrick Lamar has been nominated for seven Grammy awards. All seven of these nominations are for Drake diss tracks, Kendrick's "Not Like Us" and Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" featuring Kendrick.

This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise considering the success of these songs, but social media users are clowning Drake mercilessly regardless. Many are also looking back on one of the lines from his Kendrick diss track "Family Matters", which appears to have predicted this situation. "Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone go hand him a Grammy right now," he raps.

Social Media Users Mock Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Grammy Nominations

At the time of writing, Kendrick has yet to address the nominations, nor has Drake. Most fans agree that they're well-deserved, however, considering how explosive and viral Kendrick and Drake's feud was. During an interview with SZA for Harper’s Bazaar last month, Kendrick explained the meaning of "Not Like Us," which wasn't what most fans expected. "Not like us? Not like us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent. Now, if you identify with the man that I represent," he explained.

"This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering," he continued. "He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man. If I’m thinking of 'Not Like Us,' I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that." What do you think of social media users tauning Drake after it was announced that Kendrick Lamar is nominated for seven Grammy awards? What about them looking back on his "Family Matters" prediction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.