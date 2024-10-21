Kendrick Lamar's Explanation Of "Not Like Us" Causes Social Media Uproar

Kendrick Lamar once again has the internet buzzing.

Kendrick Lamar has once again sparked debate on social media among hip-hop fans, this time after detailing his interpretation of the title of his hit song, "Not Like Us." He discussed the Drake diss track during an interview with SZA for Harper’s Bazaar published on Monday morning.

"Not like us? Not like us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent. Now, if you identify with the man that I represent," Lamar said. "This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering. He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man. If I’m thinking of 'Not Like Us,' I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that."

Kendrick Lamar Performs With Dr. Dre At "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Fans have been having mixed responses to the revelation on social media. "He’s quite literally one of if not the biggest hypocrite in the game," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while one fan of Lamar countered: "Kendrick’s explanation feels like a masterclass in being confident in who you are. He’s showing that real strength is in embracing your flaws, owning your experiences, and refusing to let outside opinions shape your identity." Others brought up some of the more facetious lyrics from the song.

Fans React To Kendrick Lamar's Latest Interview