Kendrick Lamar Fans Notice That He Credited His Barber In "Not Like Us" Music Video

BYGabriel Bras Nevares589 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca Cola Louisiana Superdome - Day 4
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 03: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage at 2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca Cola at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2016 Essence Festival)
And this is important because...?

Somehow, fans are still searching for new details concerning Kendrick Lamar, specifically his "Not Like Us" music video that came out months ago. Even though we're as invested in the Drake battle as anyone else, die-hards must really be feeling desperate for new talking points or album hints if we're out here shouting our barbers out. Fans noticed that K.Dot included barber Chris Donato Smith in the credits for the visual, along with the rest of the massive team that worked on it. In fact, if you look in the replies of the post below, some folks are under the impression that this is actually his personal barber and not for the actors on set.

Also, you will find many Kendrick Lamar haters and regular social media users alike asking different variants of the same question: Why? Why is this a topic of conversation and why do we particularly care unless our name is Chris Donato Smith or one of his loved ones? Maybe it's a result of the Drake battle discourse reaching its peak, although we can argue that happened months ago. In addition, fans are desperate for a new album, so they're looking for hints in the most ridiculous corners. But speaking of the Drake battle discourse...

Read More: Mustard Predicts Whether Kendrick Lamar Will Bring Him Out For "Not Like Us" At Super Bowl

Kendrick Lamar Fans & Haters Don't Understand Why This "Not Like Us" Barber Credit Is Relevant: See Replies

J. Cole recently threw his hat back into the ring with his new song "Port Antonio," on which he finally addresses the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle lyrically. Of course, he also speaks on why he deleted his Kendrick diss track and why he "pulled the plug" on his efforts. You've probably already seen the huge debate that this track caused, although most of it revolves around Cole's own decisions.

As "Not Like Us" continues to dominate, Kendrick Lamar fans have a lot of other narratives and possibilities to consider. With so much to talk about, mentioning the music video's barber is a funny detail to meme on for a bit on the Internet based on the ridiculousness of its relevance. For the love of Top, Kendrick, please drop when you feel like it's ready. But in the meantime, Stans will probably point out your visual's location manager next!

Read More: Top5 Claims He's Still Doing "Research" To Take Down Kendrick Lamar

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...