Kendrick Lamar Fans Notice That He Credited His Barber In "Not Like Us" Music Video

Somehow, fans are still searching for new details concerning Kendrick Lamar, specifically his "Not Like Us" music video that came out months ago. Even though we're as invested in the Drake battle as anyone else, die-hards must really be feeling desperate for new talking points or album hints if we're out here shouting our barbers out. Fans noticed that K.Dot included barber Chris Donato Smith in the credits for the visual, along with the rest of the massive team that worked on it. In fact, if you look in the replies of the post below, some folks are under the impression that this is actually his personal barber and not for the actors on set.

Also, you will find many Kendrick Lamar haters and regular social media users alike asking different variants of the same question: Why? Why is this a topic of conversation and why do we particularly care unless our name is Chris Donato Smith or one of his loved ones? Maybe it's a result of the Drake battle discourse reaching its peak, although we can argue that happened months ago. In addition, fans are desperate for a new album, so they're looking for hints in the most ridiculous corners. But speaking of the Drake battle discourse...

Kendrick Lamar Fans & Haters Don't Understand Why This "Not Like Us" Barber Credit Is Relevant: See Replies

J. Cole recently threw his hat back into the ring with his new song "Port Antonio," on which he finally addresses the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle lyrically. Of course, he also speaks on why he deleted his Kendrick diss track and why he "pulled the plug" on his efforts. You've probably already seen the huge debate that this track caused, although most of it revolves around Cole's own decisions.