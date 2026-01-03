Kendrick Lamar Makes Rare Public Appearance At Unexpected California Spot

As caught by J Michelle Michelle on Twitter, the Compton lyricist appeared in pictures with Torrance, California barber KevDaBarber at his barbershop, appearing with a few other colleagues. He wore a hoodie for the occasion and he pulled his hood up in the pictures. So we don't know if Lamar got a fresh cut. Still, it was surprising for fans to see Kendrick in this Los Angeles County city in such a casual fashion. Yet his recent moves show that this is pretty much how he rolls.

We don't have any other context for this link-up. But we'll see if the 38-year-old has a new look by the time we see him again... which could be in a long time.

Who Is Kendrick Lamar Signed To?

Despite rumors of new Kendrick Lamar music soon, we also remember the wait between DAMN. and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers all too well. As such, these recent public appearances from him, whether in a concert or a casual context, may be giving fans false hope. Nevertheless, it's heartening for them to witness their fav enjoying life like the rest of us.

This purported new music, like Kendrick's last album GNX, won't be with TDE like most of the music in his career. He's signed to his pgLang company in a licensing deal with Interscope Records and a publishing deal with Universal Music Group (UMG). But "The Boogeyman" continues to show love to his Top Dawg family.