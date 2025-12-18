Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Spotted Laying Low At USC Basketball Game

BY Zachary Horvath 262 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar is interviewed during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar isn't always seen in public like this, so it's no surprise that this latest spotting is drawing some attention.

Kendrick Lamar generally keeps things low-key when it comes to his life outside of music. But it appears that even staying away from the crowds wasn't enough. According to some video footage caught by Kurrco, fans attending the men's USC basketball game last night spotted the rapper. He's seen sitting in the nosebleeds wearing a black hoodie and a mask covering the majority of his face.

But even the person recording zooms in on him, it's honestly hard to tell if it's really him. Folks in the comments section are also skeptical. For now, we are going to say Lamar was allegedly spotted rather than outright saying its fact.

However, if it was him, he was able to enjoy a Trojans win on Wednesday (Dec. 17). The unranked men's team picked up their 11th win of the season, knocking off UTSA (University of Texas at San Antonio), 97-70.

Despite losing one of the best players in Rodney Rice, they put an impressive offensive performance. They are now 11-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play.

But as for Kendrick, he appears to be taking the rest of 2025 to rest up after a physically taxing but rewarding world tour.

Since April, the GNX superstar had been on the road performing hits from the aforementioned record and across his discography.

Read More: The 30 Best Rap Songs Of 2025

When Did Kendrick Lamar's Tour End?

He was joined by multiple openers such as SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, among others. Speaking of the latter two, they helped the former TDE signee wrap up the extensive trek, which found him in Australia.

It concluded on December 11 in Sydney, with Q and Dot putting on an electric and nostalgic performance of "Collard Greens."

With about 13 shows remaining, it was reported that Lamar's tour became the highest grossing hip-hop run ever. It raked in a little over $332 million, surpassing Drake's It's All A Blur by at least $11 million. There's a chance that total could have grown as about 13 shows were not tallied at the time of that report.

Read More: Diddy Documentaries To Revisit After Watching "The Reckoning"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
HOT 97 Summer Jam XX - Vevo Recording Studio Music Kendrick Lamar Brings Out ScHoolboy Q For Nostalgic Performance Of "Collard Greens" 3.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 83.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.7K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 6.2K
Comments 0