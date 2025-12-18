Kendrick Lamar generally keeps things low-key when it comes to his life outside of music. But it appears that even staying away from the crowds wasn't enough. According to some video footage caught by Kurrco, fans attending the men's USC basketball game last night spotted the rapper. He's seen sitting in the nosebleeds wearing a black hoodie and a mask covering the majority of his face.
But even the person recording zooms in on him, it's honestly hard to tell if it's really him. Folks in the comments section are also skeptical. For now, we are going to say Lamar was allegedly spotted rather than outright saying its fact.
However, if it was him, he was able to enjoy a Trojans win on Wednesday (Dec. 17). The unranked men's team picked up their 11th win of the season, knocking off UTSA (University of Texas at San Antonio), 97-70.
Despite losing one of the best players in Rodney Rice, they put an impressive offensive performance. They are now 11-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play.
But as for Kendrick, he appears to be taking the rest of 2025 to rest up after a physically taxing but rewarding world tour.
Since April, the GNX superstar had been on the road performing hits from the aforementioned record and across his discography.
When Did Kendrick Lamar's Tour End?
He was joined by multiple openers such as SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, among others. Speaking of the latter two, they helped the former TDE signee wrap up the extensive trek, which found him in Australia.
It concluded on December 11 in Sydney, with Q and Dot putting on an electric and nostalgic performance of "Collard Greens."
With about 13 shows remaining, it was reported that Lamar's tour became the highest grossing hip-hop run ever. It raked in a little over $332 million, surpassing Drake's It's All A Blur by at least $11 million. There's a chance that total could have grown as about 13 shows were not tallied at the time of that report.