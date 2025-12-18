Kendrick Lamar isn't always seen in public like this, so it's no surprise that this latest spotting is drawing some attention.

With about 13 shows remaining, it was reported that Lamar's tour became the highest grossing hip-hop run ever. It raked in a little over $332 million, surpassing Drake 's It's All A Blur by at least $11 million. There's a chance that total could have grown as about 13 shows were not tallied at the time of that report.

But even the person recording zooms in on him, it's honestly hard to tell if it's really him. Folks in the comments section are also skeptical. For now, we are going to say Lamar was allegedly spotted rather than outright saying its fact.

Kendrick Lamar generally keeps things low-key when it comes to his life outside of music. But it appears that even staying away from the crowds wasn't enough. According to some video footage caught by Kurrco, fans attending the men's USC basketball game last night spotted the rapper. He's seen sitting in the nosebleeds wearing a black hoodie and a mask covering the majority of his face.

