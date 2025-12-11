Kendrick Lamar Brings Out ScHoolboy Q For Nostalgic Performance Of "Collard Greens"

Kendrick Lamar closed his "Grand National" world tour with a heartwarming bang in Sydney by bringing out an old friend from TDE.

Kendrick Lamar is officially done with what has been a historic world tour. The Super Bowl performer has been on the Grand National trek since April and selling out shows nonstop. With that being said, it seems like he wanted to go out with a bang. If that is the case, then the Compton rapper did so and then some.

For his second of two shows in Sydney, Kendrick Lamar brought out one of his closest collaborators in ScHoolboy Q. He and Doechii were the supporting acts for the handful of performances in The Land Down Under.

But not only was Q a terrific side act, he also was brought out by his former TDE label mate for a nostalgic rendition of "Collard Greens." The 2013 smash single was one that helped solidify the BLUE LIPS creator as a star, so it was only right to show the song its proper respect.

In the clip from gothamhiphop, you can see the packed arena bouncing up and down for the equally exuberant track. While it was the only joint track they performed, according to Setlist FM, it was still cool to see them reconnect at the time they did.

Did Kendrick Lamar's Tour Break A Record?

In a way, this very moment sort of encapsulates what the Grand National Tour was all about. Fulfillment. Not only was it a celebrated production no matter where Kendrick took it, but it also brought him a lot of success.

That especially is true from a financial perspective. It stands alone as the highest grossing hip-hop tour ever. As of November, it's made $332.1 million. That shatters the previous total ironically held by Drake with It's All A Blur. That brought in a still unfathomable $321 million.

Back when that report about Kendrick's run came out, 34 of the 47 shows were reported. Now that the entire tour is complete, we are eager to see how much more that total increases by. K. Dot also broke the record for the highest grossing show in hip-hop history, tallying $9.124 million.

