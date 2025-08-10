SZA Thanks Kendrick Lamar & Their Teams After Closing Her Last "Grand National" Tour Shows

SZA Thanks Kendrick Lamar Last Grand National Tour Hip Hop News
SZA may be tapping out, but Kendrick Lamar still has shows to perform in Australia and Latin America for this "Grand National" tour.

SZA and Kendrick Lamar must feel very tired after wrapping up their "Grand National" tour joint shows in Stockholm, Sweden last night (Saturday, August 9). It was an incredible ride to witness for those lucky enough to attend, and the social media discussion around it was divisive, yes, but also very celebratory.

Via an Instagram Story caught by kendrick Lyrics on Twitter, the SOS singer took to social media to give K.Dot and every single one of their team members another thankful shoutout. From the Super Bowl halftime show in February all the way to now, she's been nothing if not grateful.

"This tour was the craziest most once in a lifetime experience I've ever had," SZA remarked concerning the joint Kendrick Lamar tour. "Like all my childhood thoughts in one bang.. WHAT WAS THAT? Lmao not a lotta words.. thank you to every single person involved that made this happen. Especially @kendricklamar [praying hands emoji]."

While the Drake beef contextualized the "Grand National" trek as a victory lap for hip-hop, don't sleep on Solána's indispensable role in making it such a success and spectacle. That's why fans in Latin America and Australia will miss her very much... Although they have other invitees to look forward to rocking out with.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour Materializes The Elusive pgLang Vision

Kendrick Lamar "Grand National" Tour

Kendrick Lamar's solo "Grand National" shows this year will take place in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Syndey, and Melbourne later this year. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso will open the Latin American dates from September 23 to October 7, whereas TDE stars Doechii and ScHoolboy Q will perform in Australia in December. Both cities have two concerts each; the latter will take the stage on the first night, and then the former will trade out for the second.

SZA and Kendrick Lamar's joint success over the past near-year did not surprise many people, but it certainly astonished them. We'll see what changes appear for the Latin American and Australia shows and what the St. Louis native's next moves are after this run. She has the whole world in front of her right now, although she deserves a break for the hard work. If that's the case, we will be patient and not complain.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & SZA Break Another Absurd Record With Their "Grand National" Tour

