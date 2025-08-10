SZA and Kendrick Lamar must feel very tired after wrapping up their "Grand National" tour joint shows in Stockholm, Sweden last night (Saturday, August 9). It was an incredible ride to witness for those lucky enough to attend, and the social media discussion around it was divisive, yes, but also very celebratory.

Via an Instagram Story caught by kendrick Lyrics on Twitter, the SOS singer took to social media to give K.Dot and every single one of their team members another thankful shoutout. From the Super Bowl halftime show in February all the way to now, she's been nothing if not grateful.

"This tour was the craziest most once in a lifetime experience I've ever had," SZA remarked concerning the joint Kendrick Lamar tour. "Like all my childhood thoughts in one bang.. WHAT WAS THAT? Lmao not a lotta words.. thank you to every single person involved that made this happen. Especially @kendricklamar [praying hands emoji]."

While the Drake beef contextualized the "Grand National" trek as a victory lap for hip-hop, don't sleep on Solána's indispensable role in making it such a success and spectacle. That's why fans in Latin America and Australia will miss her very much... Although they have other invitees to look forward to rocking out with.

Kendrick Lamar "Grand National" Tour

Kendrick Lamar's solo "Grand National" shows this year will take place in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Syndey, and Melbourne later this year. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso will open the Latin American dates from September 23 to October 7, whereas TDE stars Doechii and ScHoolboy Q will perform in Australia in December. Both cities have two concerts each; the latter will take the stage on the first night, and then the former will trade out for the second.