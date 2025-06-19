SZA showed love to her Grand National Tour co-headliner Kendrick Lamar on stage during one of their recent concerts. In doing so, she got emotional while reflecting on the impact he's had on her career. "He put me onto the biggest moment of my life," SZA told her fans. "This is also the biggest moment of my life… I’m so thankful, and I’m so thankful to y’all.”

Clips of the wholesome moment have been circulating on social media. "Omg their brother sister bond is so dope. Love this," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response to the video. Another added: "Brother & sister. I am going to cry."

Prior to the start of the Grand National Tour, Kendrick Lamar brought SZA out during his performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The two have also collaborated on several songs together over the years, including their latest hit, "luther."

The viral videos come after SZA admitted she was initially anxious about touring with Lamar while speaking with Chappell Roan for Interview Magazine. In the interview, published earlier this week, she explained that performing already gives her panic attacks and with the Grand National Tour, she was nervous fans were only going to come to see Lamar. “Same thing with the Kendrick tour. Everybody’s going to see Kendrick. I don’t even know if I have anything to show these people that’s exciting and new," she said. "Now it’s just like, ‘F*ck it. I don’t have anything else to do, and I want to see where this door is going to lead.’ I want to walk through the door. I want to see what happens in the uncertainty.”