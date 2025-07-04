Kendrick Lamar And SZA Draw Enthusiastic Overseas Crowd To First "Grand National" Tour Stop In Germany

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have brought their epic tour to Europe after wrapping up the North American leg on June 18.

The Grand National tour has been an undeniable hit for Kendrick Lamar and SZA, and being able to perform in front of sell-out crowds in markets that aren't their home market is a major accomplishment. Regardless of how it concludes, the tour will take its place among the most successful in music history. The tour continues with two dates in Frankfurt on July 4 and July 5.

The stop in Germany was just the latest in what has been a huge tour for Kendrick Lamar and SZA. They grossed $256.4 million across their 23 North American dates, becoming the most successful co-headlining tour of all time. By the time the tour ends, they could bring in upwards of $400 million.

The two brought the energy to RheinEnergieStadion on June 2, and the crowd responded in kind. They delivered a 51-song setlist that saw the two span the different eras of their career. Their setlist was the standard one they performed during their North American spots. They opened with Lamar's "wacced out murals" and closing with the collaborative "gloria."

