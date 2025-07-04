Kendrick Lamar And SZA Draw Enthusiastic Overseas Crowd To First "Grand National" Tour Stop In Germany

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar and SZA have brought their epic tour to Europe after wrapping up the North American leg on June 18.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA concluded the North American leg of their co-headlining Grand National tour on June 18, with a stop at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

After a couple of weeks to recalibrate and prepare for the next batch of performances, the duo brought their tour to Europe, beginning with a stop in Cologne, Germany.

The two brought the energy to RheinEnergieStadion on June 2, and the crowd responded in kind. They delivered a 51-song setlist that saw the two span the different eras of their career. Their setlist was the standard one they performed during their North American spots. They opened with Lamar's "wacced out murals" and closing with the collaborative "gloria."

Kendrick Lamar SZA Tour

The stop in Germany was just the latest in what has been a huge tour for Kendrick Lamar and SZA. They grossed $256.4 million across their 23 North American dates, becoming the most successful co-headlining tour of all time. By the time the tour ends, they could bring in upwards of $400 million.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's European shows run from July 2 through August 9. They will conclude with a show in Stockholm, Sweden. In late September, Lamar will go back on the road for the Latin American and Australian shows. SZA will not be accompanying Lamar on those dates.

Lamar recently confirmed via an Instagram story that Argentine duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso will open for him during the Latin American leg of the tour.

The Grand National tour has been an undeniable hit for Kendrick Lamar and SZA, and being able to perform in front of sell-out crowds in markets that aren't their home market is a major accomplishment. Regardless of how it concludes, the tour will take its place among the most successful in music history. The tour continues with two dates in Frankfurt on July 4 and July 5.

