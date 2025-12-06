Kendrick Lamar Enjoys Australian Hike Amid Last "Grand National" Tour Shows

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 132 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar Australia Hike Grand National Tour Shows Hip Hop News
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar has been touring pretty much all year amid his "GNX" album and Drake-dissing hits, and it's wrapping up pretty soon.

Whenever Kendrick Lamar isn't too busy touring the world or dropping mainstream bombs, he's usually quite a reclusive celebrity. But that doesn't mean he can't enjoy a nice day out, as the Daily Mail caught him on a hike in Australia on Friday morning (December 5).

For those unaware, K.Dot is currently Down Under to wrap up his "Grand National" tour formerly with SZA and Mustard. Now, Doechii and ScHoolboy Q are assisting him. Kendrick just gave two Melbourne performances, one on each of the previous two days, and his Sydney stops on December 10 and 11 will finally bring the "Grand National" trek to a close.

To celebrate or at least take a break from all the ruckus, he and his entourage embarked on the 1,000 Steps Trail (also known as the Kokoda Track Memorial Walk) in the Dandenong Ranges National Park in Melbourne, Australia. DJ Akademiks' "Moment of the Year" recipient rocked a long-sleeve gray shirt and matching shorts for the journey, and he reportedly took some time to greet a fan who approached him. All in all, it seems like he had a good time from what the pictures the outlet was able to gather show fans.

Read More: The Game's Fans Question Kendrick Lamar Diss Rumors From New Mixtape

Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" Tour
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the Compton lyricist does have some extra Australia festival dates to look forward to amid the closure of "Grand National." He will perform at all four dates of the Split Milk festival, which takes place across multiple locations in Australia.

Kendrick Lamar's highly successful "Grand National" tour is now the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time, generating over $332 million so far. By the time folks account for all the profits, the number could be even more ridiculous, although his rival reportedly wants to take the crown. In any case, we're sure it will close out well amid rumors that a 2026 world tour is also in the cards.

With all this chaos in mind, maybe fans should take a cue from their GOAT – or their WOAT, for the OVO crowd – and go touch grass. After all, if one of rap's most successful artists needs a break, fans do, too.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar’s Possible 2026 Tour Could Push Back His Upcoming Comedy With ‘South Park’ Team

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar SZA Break Record Grand National Tour Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Break Another Absurd Record With Their "Grand National" Tour 2.4K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference Music Kendrick Lamar Adds Even More Dates To His "Grand National Tour" 7.1K
SZA Thanks Kendrick Lamar Last Grand National Tour Hip Hop News Music SZA Thanks Kendrick Lamar & Their Teams After Closing Her Last "Grand National" Tour Shows 3.2K
ScHoolboy Q Kendrick Lamar Australia Hip Hop News Music ScHoolboy Q To Join Kendrick Lamar For Australia “Grand National” Tour Dates 1.7K
Comments 0