Kendrick Lamar Enjoys Australian Hike Amid Last "Grand National" Tour Shows

Whenever Kendrick Lamar isn't too busy touring the world or dropping mainstream bombs, he's usually quite a reclusive celebrity. But that doesn't mean he can't enjoy a nice day out, as the Daily Mail caught him on a hike in Australia on Friday morning (December 5).

For those unaware, K.Dot is currently Down Under to wrap up his "Grand National" tour formerly with SZA and Mustard. Now, Doechii and ScHoolboy Q are assisting him. Kendrick just gave two Melbourne performances, one on each of the previous two days, and his Sydney stops on December 10 and 11 will finally bring the "Grand National" trek to a close.

To celebrate or at least take a break from all the ruckus, he and his entourage embarked on the 1,000 Steps Trail (also known as the Kokoda Track Memorial Walk) in the Dandenong Ranges National Park in Melbourne, Australia. DJ Akademiks' "Moment of the Year" recipient rocked a long-sleeve gray shirt and matching shorts for the journey, and he reportedly took some time to greet a fan who approached him. All in all, it seems like he had a good time from what the pictures the outlet was able to gather show fans.

Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" Tour

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the Compton lyricist does have some extra Australia festival dates to look forward to amid the closure of "Grand National." He will perform at all four dates of the Split Milk festival, which takes place across multiple locations in Australia.

Kendrick Lamar's highly successful "Grand National" tour is now the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time, generating over $332 million so far. By the time folks account for all the profits, the number could be even more ridiculous, although his rival reportedly wants to take the crown. In any case, we're sure it will close out well amid rumors that a 2026 world tour is also in the cards.