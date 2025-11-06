It's no secret that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's viral beef had an impact on more than just them. It also impacted their common collaborators, including SZA. The songstress joined the Compton hitmaker for their "Grand National" tour earlier this year. In 2023, she joined the Toronto MC for one of the biggest songs on For All The Dogs, "Rich Baby Daddy."

She's received some backlash for performing the track on the tour despite the feud, and seemingly playing both sides. During an interview with GQ published today (November 6), however, she made it clear that she believes she had every right to.

“Why wouldn’t I? ‘Poetic Justice’ was in the set list, so why wouldn’t I keep ‘Rich Baby Daddy’?" she asked. "I don’t know why I wouldn’t be celebrating some sh*t that I ate up.”

SZA & Kendrick Lamar

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't all SZA had to say about Kendrick and Drake's feud, either. During the interview, she also explained why she decided to say out of it altogether. According to her, she has solid relationships with both rappers, and didn't feel the need to get involved.

“It was something between two grown-ass men, so why would I insert myself between something between two grown-ass men, you know?" she explained. "And I feel like that’s how everybody felt—with the exception of people who didn’t feel that way. I didn’t really have any stake, per se. Obviously, I love Kendrick. I’m signed to TDE. That’s my family. Obviously, I’ve known Drake for so long and we have a beautiful rapport. And, obviously, it’s always unfortunate when the unfortunate occurs.”

SZA went on to elaborate on her relationship with Kendrick, revealing why they work so well together. "He's such a professional human," she described. "The way he approaches everything is so methodical but fluid. It's beautiful. I definitely have just tried to observe. And you know, he's so mature. I love working with him. And it's funny, when I do, I don't ask any questions. I just do it. And I love that as freedom too.”