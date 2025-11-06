SZA Addresses Backlash After Performing Drake Collab On Kendrick Lamar Tour

BY Caroline Fisher 1159 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SZA Backlash Drake Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News
Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; SZA accepts the award for best R&amp;B Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
SZA has solid relationships with both Drake and Kendrick Lamar, despite the fact that the two of them are at odds.

It's no secret that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's viral beef had an impact on more than just them. It also impacted their common collaborators, including SZA. The songstress joined the Compton hitmaker for their "Grand National" tour earlier this year. In 2023, she joined the Toronto MC for one of the biggest songs on For All The Dogs, "Rich Baby Daddy."

She's received some backlash for performing the track on the tour despite the feud, and seemingly playing both sides. During an interview with GQ published today (November 6), however, she made it clear that she believes she had every right to.

“Why wouldn’t I? ‘Poetic Justice’ was in the set list, so why wouldn’t I keep ‘Rich Baby Daddy’?" she asked. "I don’t know why I wouldn’t be celebrating some sh*t that I ate up.”

Read More: SZA & Travis Scott's "Love Galore" Now Eligible For Diamond Certification

SZA & Kendrick Lamar
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't all SZA had to say about Kendrick and Drake's feud, either. During the interview, she also explained why she decided to say out of it altogether. According to her, she has solid relationships with both rappers, and didn't feel the need to get involved.

“It was something between two grown-ass men, so why would I insert myself between something between two grown-ass men, you know?" she explained. "And I feel like that’s how everybody felt—with the exception of people who didn’t feel that way. I didn’t really have any stake, per se. Obviously, I love Kendrick. I’m signed to TDE. That’s my family. Obviously, I’ve known Drake for so long and we have a beautiful rapport. And, obviously, it’s always unfortunate when the unfortunate occurs.”

SZA went on to elaborate on her relationship with Kendrick, revealing why they work so well together. "He's such a professional human," she described. "The way he approaches everything is so methodical but fluid. It's beautiful. I definitely have just tried to observe. And you know, he's so mature. I love working with him. And it's funny, when I do, I don't ask any questions. I just do it. And I love that as freedom too.”

Read More: Mariah Carey Hints At A Potential Collab With SZA Ahead Of 16th Album

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music SZA Teases "Insane" Plans With Kendrick Lamar For The "Grand National" Tour 2.2K
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Music SZA Gets Emotional Thanking Kendrick Lamar During "Grand National Tour" Concert 1217
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music SZA Shuts Down Questions About Drake Pulling Up To Kendrick Lamar's Toronto Concert 2.5K
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Music SZA Praises Kendrick Lamar For Working “Really Hard” On Super Bowl Halftime Show 1316
Comments 0