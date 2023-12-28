SZA Clarifies "Rich Baby Daddy" Lyrics, Once And For All

SZA blessed us with an explanation.

BYAlexander Cole
27th Annual Webby Awards

SZA and Drake made some great music together this year. Overall, they had the track "Slime You Out" and they also came through with "Rich Baby Daddy." The latter of these two tracks also came with a feature from none other than Sexyy Red. It was easily one of the best tracks of the entire album, and fans are still bumping it right now. That said the lyrics to the song have been disputed, especially as it pertains to SZA. Luckily, she now has an explanation for all of us.

According to Uproxx, SZA was on her IG story where she explained that she was dealing with a cold while recording the track. This made it so that her lyrics weren't as clear. Although she explained the situation to Drizzy, he was more than happy to include the verse anyway. “Y’all lmao I was sick w a fever n couldnt breathe when I recorded this and told @champagnepapi no one would understand me n I sound crazy. He said noooo ur fine anyways here’s the lyrics to RBD once n for all," SZA wrote on social media.

Read More: What Is SZA's Best-Selling Album?

SZA Delivered A Great Verse

SZA then had this message as it pertains to the lyrics at hand: “‘You been so good and you deserve to end your suffering, I need good dick n conversation can you comfort me. I got a feeling this is more than what we both say I got a feeling this is more than feelings. I can’t let you get away .. feels good but it can’t be love . Ain’t a damn thing that I’d do ! Ain’t a damn thing oooooo’ just in case lmao love y’all.” It is always cool when artists provide this kind of context. Ultimately, it adds a whole new layer to the art.

Let us know what you thought of "Rich Baby Daddy," in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

Read More: SZA's "SOS" Becomes Longest Running #1 R&B Album

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.