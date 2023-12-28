SZA Clarifies "Rich Baby Daddy" Lyrics, Once And For All

SZA and Drake made some great music together this year. Overall, they had the track "Slime You Out" and they also came through with "Rich Baby Daddy." The latter of these two tracks also came with a feature from none other than Sexyy Red. It was easily one of the best tracks of the entire album, and fans are still bumping it right now. That said the lyrics to the song have been disputed, especially as it pertains to SZA. Luckily, she now has an explanation for all of us.

According to Uproxx, SZA was on her IG story where she explained that she was dealing with a cold while recording the track. This made it so that her lyrics weren't as clear. Although she explained the situation to Drizzy, he was more than happy to include the verse anyway. “Y’all lmao I was sick w a fever n couldnt breathe when I recorded this and told @champagnepapi no one would understand me n I sound crazy. He said noooo ur fine anyways here’s the lyrics to RBD once n for all," SZA wrote on social media.

SZA Delivered A Great Verse

SZA then had this message as it pertains to the lyrics at hand: “‘You been so good and you deserve to end your suffering, I need good dick n conversation can you comfort me. I got a feeling this is more than what we both say I got a feeling this is more than feelings. I can’t let you get away .. feels good but it can’t be love . Ain’t a damn thing that I’d do ! Ain’t a damn thing oooooo’ just in case lmao love y’all.” It is always cool when artists provide this kind of context. Ultimately, it adds a whole new layer to the art.

