Sexyy Red & Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" Is The New Christmas Carol This Holiday Season: Watch

Sexyy Red's virality has been off the charts this year. She has quickly become one of the most popular names in rap. Whether it be for her raunchy bangers or her funny videos of her online, everyone has "Sexyy fever." The Missouri native has been able to work with some of the biggest names in hip-hop due to these reasons. One of her hallmark collaborations this year is her work with Drake. For All The Dogs had some massive songs on it, including "First Person Shooter," "IDGAF," "Slime You Out," and more.

Another one of those is "Rich Baby Daddy," which has another SZA feature on it as well. Both Drake and Sexyy were photographed throughout the year, with her even joining him on tour. The track was a big talking point for a lot of people and it seems it is still a favorite. In the hilarious video below, these Christmas carolers decided to perform her portion of the song.

Sexyy Red Makes Christmas Music?

You can hear some Ulta customers in the background of the video in utter shock. These cheerful performers put their all into it as they sang Red's verse with great pride. It is certainly one of the more bizarre videos you will see. Some people left some funny comments under the post. One goes, "Baby the ulta workers already tired I know they were debating on clocking out with this😩" Another adds, "Ole dude singing it with his WHOLE CHEST ! 😂😂" Hopefully, Sexyy sees this and reacts to it sooner than later, but we sure she would approve of this.

