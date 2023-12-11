Cam'ron Loses Lawsuit Over Using Picture Of Himself On Merch, Must Pay Five Figures

In the legal sense, Cam'ron has his sights on The Joe Budden Podcast for insinuating he had relations with underage girls. However, it seems like before he actually decides whether he wants to move forward, he has to deal with another issue in court. Moreover, the rapper faces a default judgement in a pretty curious and confusing lawsuit, which means that he'll now have to pay up. For those unaware, this legal action came from photographer Djamilla Cochran in April of this year. She was the one who took the iconic 2003 picture of him in a pink fur coat, hat, and with a matching pink flip phone.

Earlier in 2023, she sued Cam'ron for using this picture on his clothing brand's merch without getting the proper copyright and licensing. Allegedly, he and Dipset Couture ignored multiple infringement warnings, and never responded to the lawsuit outright. Now, Cochran seeks $57,000 as part of her awarded default judgement, plus $10,000 in legal fees. Not only that but she wants to audit Killa Cam's brand for all the merch with this picture that he's sold so she can access these profits.

Read More: Mase Claims Cam'ron Used A Baseball Bat To Defend Him From Dame Dash

Cam'ron At An After Party In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Cam'ron attends "For Khadija" Tribeca Festival After Party at Lavo on June 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, he is also quite busy with his It Is What It Is sports talk show with Mase, which has been nothing short of a massive success. Whether it's their antics as cohosts, how the show's affected their bonds with other athletes, or their often blunt analysis, there's a lot to find entertainment in with this series. Hopefully Cam'ron and Mase continue to build out their platform and give us more great content along the way. Sometimes that will lead to people speaking on you– and to you wanting to sue them– but such is the media game.

Meanwhile, the Dipset MC is still dropping hot freestyles, one of which even got LeBron James' stamp of staunch approval recently. It's just another piece of proof that you can never count an MC out, no matter what their career morphs into. We'll see if he has anything to say about this lawsuit's end. For more news and the latest updates on Cam'ron, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Cam'ron Reveals Nia Long Still Hasn't Opened His Poetic DM

[via]