Mase Reveals Paul George Confronted Him Over Cam'Ron's Podcast Comments

Mase and Cam'ron are no strangers to discussing fellow celebrities on their podcast It Is What It Is. That often includes sports coverage as they're both big sports fans, though sometimes it can get them into hot water. Earlier this year they found themselves receiving some backlash over a segment they did about concerning allegations made against Dwight Howard. In the clip, they seem to primarily take issue with Howard's sexuality more so than the actual concerning accusations he's facing.

They've also been known to talk about Paul George in particular quite a bit in the past. The two hosts recently appeared on the Stephen A. Smith Show where they talked about how that made an actual encounter with George a bit awkward. Cam explains that he brought up Paul George after Hornets rookie Brandon Miller called him the GOAT. “I went crazy and said I don’t know what this kid is smokin,’ I don’t know where he’s been but he’s out his damn mind sayin’ Paul George is the GOAT," he explained. But Cam wasn't the one who had to account for his comments. Check out the full podcast episode below.

Cam explained that Ma$e eventually ran into Paul George in person. “Fast-forward three weeks later, Paul George sees Ma$e at Summer League and says, ‘Why I can’t be the GOAT? What’s goin’ on, Ma$e? Tell Cam why I can’t be the GOAT?’” Ma$e explains that he didn't know how to handle the situation and ended up just calling Cam. When he picked up Ma$e said “Yo Cam, Paul George and them got me surrounded right now — why you say he can’t be the GOAT?”

Earlier this month the pair once again drew attention for something they said on their podcast. In the clip, they said they would choose DMX over Tupac in a best rapper debate, which many fans disagreed with. What do you think of Ma$e's story about being confronted by Paul George over Cam'Ron's comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

