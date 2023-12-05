Cam'ron Reveals Nia Long Still Hasn't Opened His Poetic DM

Cam'ron is someone who doesn't shy away from being a massive troll. Although not everyone is appreciative of his trolling, there are quite a few out there who love it. He is mostly a troll over on It Is What It Is where he has reunited with Ma$e. Ultimately, these two have continued to give us great sports content, and it has been fun watching them. That said, when it comes to their sports show, they also try and stay in tune with popular culture. Something they did with the Nia Long and Ime Udoka situation.

In fact, when Udoka first got in trouble Cam'ron decided that it would be a good idea to send a message to Nia Long. Of course, his intentions in doing this were crystal clear. He was trying to get her attention so that he could someday be with her. Recently, Cam took to social media where he revealed just how long ago it was that he sent the message. Essentially, he did so about a year ago. However, as he notes in the IG caption, she has yet to even open it. At this point, she probably never will.

Cam'ron Shows Off His Prose

As you can see from the above Instagram post, Cam got extremely poetic with this. He serenaded Nia and was very complimentary to her. However, it is easy to see why she may just be a little weirded out by the whole thing. After all, it happened so soon after the stuff with Ime, she probably wasn't completely over it by then. Either way, you have to appreciate Cam for at least trying here. He shot his shot and he ended up missing like Steph Curry when the game is truly on the line.

Let us know what you thought of Cam's message to Nia Long? Was this way too much or was it a good attempt at romance?

