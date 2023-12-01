New Cam'ron Freestyle Gets LeBron James' Seal Of Approval

LeBron James has signed off on the impromptu freestyle Cam'ron dropped on a recent episode of It Is What It Is. “KILLA STOP PLAYING WIT EM!!” LeBron James commented when the clip hit Instagram. Meanwhile, Paul Pierce added: “yeah killlaaa.” The freestyle made liberal references to the NBA, including a major dig at the Utah Jazz. “Band in the living room. So we didn’t have to go to Utah to see the Jazz play,” Cam'ron rapped. Furthermore, he also used the line as the caption of an Instagram post.

Of course, It Is What It Is has become a major player on the sports media scene. Part of the appeal is it is independently owned and runs on YouTube. This means that Cam'ron and Ma$e have very little inhibitions about what they say on the air. Case in point, Cam'ron went into a lot of detail earlier this week when talking about how he and Ma$e once had a threesome with a sex worker.

LeBron Details His Plan For Bronny's USC Debut

Elsewhere, LeBron also recently spoke about his plan for attending his son's impending debut for USC. "Whenever he's cleared and ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we're playing, I'm going to have to catch them the next game. Family over everything. But definitely got to see Bronny's first game whenever he's cleared and ready to go," LeBron told reporters after the Lakers' Thursday night loss to the Thunder.

Earlier this week, the James family announced that Bronny had received medical clearance to resume practice with USC "next week". Furthermore, the family's statement said that Bronny's debut as a Trojan would come "soon after". Of the Trojans' next 10 games from December 11 onwards, four coincide with a Lakers' fixture. If Bronny's debut comes against Oregon State (December 30), Cal (January 3), Colorado (January 13), or Arizona (January 17), LeBron would be skipping a Lakers fixture. Of the four, only the matchup against Cal is a home fixture for USC. The Galen Center, USC's home base, is a little over two miles from the Lakers' Crypto.com Arena.

