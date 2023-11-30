LeBron James Shares Love For Jalen Hurts

LeBron James has responded to the love he was shown by Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. “And it’s all love and respect right back to you Young [King]!!!” LeBron wrote in response to Hurts speaking at length about how much he admits the veteran Laker. Hurts addressed his admiration for LeBron after attending Lakers-Sixers earlier this week. “Just thought it’d be cool to go see him, and obviously I had the opportunity to meet him. I wanted him to shake my dad’s hand, too. That’s a guy that my dad has watched, being an older guy, watched him grow into the monumental figure he is now. It’s just all love and respect for him," Hurts said at the Eagles media availability on Wednesday.

According to Hurts, the game earlier in the week was actually his first time watching LeBron in person. On the plus side, Hurts got to watch LeBron set the new NBA benchmark for career minutes played. However, Hurts was also in attendance for the worst loss of LeBron's career, as the Lakers suffered a 44-point loss to the Sixers. LeBron had a team-high 18 points. Despite that, the Sixers drilled 22 threes. Furthermore, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey combined for 61 points. By comparison, the five Lakers starters combined for 65.

Read More: LeBron James Reacts To Skilla Baby Explaining His Hatred For Him

LeBron's Age "Source Of Constant Jokes" For The Lakers

Meanwhile, a recent report has revealed that LeBron James' age is a source of "constant jokes" amongst his Lakers teammates. “He’s always got energy. He’s the oldest player in the NBA but still acts like he’s 20 every day. Just joking around, having fun. And I think he plays the game the same way, regardless of who he’s playing. And like Rui said, any time Bron has something that pushes him a little further, you see the results like you get tonight. Like last year in the playoffs. He just did more after all of that stuff started happening," Austin Reaves told The Los Angeles Times.

LeBron turns 39 next month and is in his 21st season. However, he has shown little sign of slowing down. "It's staggering for a player who has 20 years under the hood already and is preparing for 21 like he's a rookie. He's been doing 6 a.m. workouts. Probably been in our building as much as any player this offseason. Been in the weight room as much as any player. Any team LeBron's played for, it's been pretty uniform that his work sets the tone. There has been nothing but an increase in seeing that here. To me, it's let's be about it, let's not talk about it. He's definitely been about it this offseason," Lakers GM Rob Pelinka told reporters back in September. This season, LeBron is averaging 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.

Read More: LeBron James Had The Perfect Response To Stephen A. Smith's Tweet About Him

[via]