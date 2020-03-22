photographer
- MusicDame Dash Faces Another Massive Lawsuit From PhotographerDame Dash is in more legal trouble.By Cole Blake
- MusicFans Realize Kanye West Snatched Phone Of TMZ Reporter Who Ran With ASAP RockyThis isn't the first time the TMZ reporter who ran into Kanye West on Monday has gone viral.By Cole Blake
- MusicCam'ron Loses Lawsuit Over Using Picture Of Himself On Merch, Must Pay Five FiguresMaybe this will compel the Dipset MC to make up for this by actually going after The Joe Budden Podcast in court, as he threatened.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipDrake & Megan Thee Stallion Rumors Make Photographer He Referenced Speak OutMegYuup had to clear the air amid (even more) speculation that Drizzy dissed Tina Snow, and said that no one meant anything by it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKanye West Sued By Photographer Nearly 1 Year After Using Her Photo To Diss Gabriella Karefa-JohnsonMichaela Efford is seeking unspecified damages from Ye over his unverified use of her photo during an Instagram firestorm last fall.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFuture Throws Water At Photographer Refused To Stop: WatchFuture gave the photographer a fair warning.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Sued For Throwing Photographer’s PhoneAnother lawsuit for Yeezy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCam'ron Facing Copyright Lawsuit Over Picture In Pink FitThe Dipset rapper used photos of him in his iconic pink fit on various merch items without the original photographer's permission.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner Exposes Travis Scott For Letting Weed Smoke Get In Her IG PhotosLa Flame lit things up a little too much while taking pictures of his girlfriend.By Hayley Hynes
- GramMoneybagg Yo's Photographer Costs Him A Lot Of Cash After Securing Good GradesMoneybagg Yo was very proud of his photographer.By Alexander Cole
- LifeJim Jones Gave CPR To His Choking Photographer, Reportedly Saved His LifeThe rapper learned CPR at the age of 12 and put out a message encouraging his fans to get educated following the scary incident.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJAY-Z Sues 'Reasonable Doubt" Cover Art Photographer For Using His Likeness: ReportThe rap mogul is claiming the photographer has sold images of him for thousands of dollars. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureLegendary Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dies At 54Iconic hip-hop photographer Chi Modu has passed away.By Cole Blake
- MusicJuice WRLD Photographer Says He Didn't Die Swallowing Pills To Hide Them From Police"[Juice] did not swallow a bunch of pills because the police were at the airport."By Alex Zidel
- SportsDeshaun Watson Sued For Posting Photos Of HimselfDeshaun Watson allegedly used unlicensed photos of himself, and now, the photographer is taking legal action.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNBA Kicks Photographer Out Of Bubble For Posting Sexist Kamala Harris MemeThe NBA has removed a photographer who posted a sexist meme about Kamala Harris from the bubble.By Cole Blake
- MoviesNetflix's "LA Originals" Doc Gets First Trailer, With Eminem, Snoop Dogg, & MoreNetflix's "LA Originals" documentary, chronicling the journeys of Chicano artists Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol, got its first trailer, featuring Eminem and Snoop Dogg.By Lynn S.
- RandomPenis Prank Text Photographer Wants Late Model's Family To Profit From MerchThe photographer who took the photo of a well-endowed porn star that's been turned into a pandemic prank meme wants the late model's family to profit from merch.By Lynn S.