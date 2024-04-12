Polo G's Entourage Attempts To Block Photographers As He Leaves NYC Courtroom

Polo G won't be out of the woods with his legal troubles any time soon. Last year his Los Angeles home was raided by police which led to his arrest. He was hit with some pretty serious charges including kidnapping, robbery, and assault. As a result of the raid and charges, he delayed an album that was nearing its previously announced release date. The record still hasn't been released or had an official release date confirmed. But new events in the rapper's life may lead to even further delays.

Earlier this week, Polo G was arrested once again. This time the staff at a New York hotel allegedly found a loaded gun in his hotel room. The gun they found was reportedly a black glock which led them to call 911. That eventually resulted in the rapper's arrest where he was hit with charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. After lawyers debated whether or not he should be eligible for bail, he was eventually granted and made $25k bail and was released. But outside the courtroom, he ran into some trouble when overly eager photographers tried to get a shot of him stepping into his car. Check out the video of what happened below.

Polo G's Associate Confronts Photographer

In a video making the rounds online, Polo G leaves the courtroom. He has a few associates with him who are trying to use umbrellas to block anyone from taking pictures of him. When one photographer gets a little too close someone from the rapper's entourage has to physically confront them to keep them from getting a clean shot of Polo.

