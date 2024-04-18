Polo G Reveals He's Started Using Drugs Again As A Coping Mechanism

The revelation comes just days after he was arrested once again.

Polo G has been dealing with quite a bit in the last year. It began when his home was raided by police and he was arrested as part of a kidnapping investigation. That caused him to delay the album he had originally announced. The album still hasn't been released yet, though it has a rumored release date in August of 2024. Even that release date could face turbulence following more legal trouble that Polo has been in recently.

Last week, he was arrested at a NYC hotel after the staff found a loaded gun in his hotel room. He was hit with two charges for illegal possession of the weapon and released on bail earlier this week. As he exited the courtroom a member of his entourage got in a physical altercation with a photographer trying to get a pic of the rapper. With everything going on in his life Polo has apparently fallen into some bad habits. He made a tweet that left fans concerned for his well-being and added some context to his current state of mind. Check out the post he shared below.

Polo G Talks Coping With Drugs And Alcohol

"Drugs and liquor help me cope w pain but I need better vices" Polo's tweet reads. As you'd expect it caused plenty of fans to express concern in the comments. One fan asks about previous claims that he had quit using drugs. "Mf I stopped and started again" Polo said in a response to the fan's claim. In another tweet he discusses avoiding percs out of respect for Juice Wrld, but also makes sure to point out just how many other drugs are out there.

What do you think of Polo G tweeting about using drugs and alcohol to cope with the things going on in his life? Do you think he will beat his legal troubles and be able to make a full return to music? Let us know in the comment section below.

