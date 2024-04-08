Polo G's Sister Confesses That She Recently Go Into A Fight With Their Mom

The details of their altercation were shared all over social media.

BYLavender Alexandria
Reading Festival 2022 - Day 1

It's been an extremely turbulent time for Polo G in the past year. After first promising that his new album was quickly approaching it's been one incident after another for the "Rapstar" rapper. It started in August of last year when his home being raided by police made headline news in rap circles. The raid was reportedly part of an investigation into a robbery and illegally possessed weapons were found on his property.

Just a few months later, Polo G's brother was hit with murder charges following a drive-by shooting. Though they aren't nearly that severe, the family troubles still aren't done for the rappers relatives. This time it has to do with his sister Leilani and their mother Stacia Mac. Leilani took to social media recently to reveal that she'd been in a physical altercation with their mother and details have been dropping from both their social media pages ever since. That includes pictures of the alleged aftermath of the fight and details on the instances that led up to the confrontation. Check out Hollywood Unlocked's recap of the entire situation below.

Polo G's Sister Reveals She Fought With Their Mother

Back in February, Polo G returned after an extended absence from any new releases. He dropped the new single and accompanying music video for his song "Sorrys & Ferraris." The song has racked up more than 10.5 million streams on Spotify in the weeks since it dropped. Last month he did a From The Block performance of his song "Heavy Heart" on YouTube.

Polo G is also engaged in a different kind of legal battle. Last year he sued a booking company he had worked with alleging "outrageous fraud." What do you think of Polo G's sister getting in a physical altercation with their mother? With all the family and legal trouble going on do you think his new album will drop any time soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

Lavender Alexandria
