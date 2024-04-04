Polo G Talks Mental Health And The Pressure Of Being A Rap Superstar

It's not easy being a superstar. The emotional and physical toll it can have on a person is unclear until it's too late, which is something fans have seen debilitate dozens of their favorite artists. Polo G was on track to become a household name, but the spotlight proved to be too bright. He took a step back for the sake of his mental health and the well-being of his family. The rapper talked about his monumental decision during a recent interview with Kurrco.

Polo G didn't mince words when it came to his reasoning for taking a break. "I feel like I took a three year break after being scorching hot," the rapper told Kurrco. He noted that the multi-year break was not an intentional one, as he was forced to navigate a lot of personal situations, but that it ultimately proved to be something he needed. Polo G also admitted that he found it difficult to stop making music, since it had been the driving force in his life up to that point. "That's like my baby," he admitted. "I always want to be in tune and connected with my fans."

Polo G Is Eager To Prove Himself Again

Polo G considered this hiatus the hardest thing he's had to do. "That s**t really f***ed with my mental, a lot," he asserted. The rapper's desire to open up in a public space was only made possible, however, by his decision to get back in the game. "Everything that I did accomplish, I don't feel like it's enough," he added. "Everybody want me to prove myself." The interview ends with the interviewer joking about all that Polo has accomplished. "Even with 14 cars in the driveway?!" he asks, before both parties start laughing.

Polo G's comeback is already underway. The rapper has announced plans to release Hood Poet in August 2024. The album has been in the works for several years, with the lead single, "Distraction", dropping way back in June 2022. The single peaked at number 39 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is impressive for most but underwhelming for a rapper with a number one hit under his belt. It's time for Polo to prove that he's still got what it takes to excel.

