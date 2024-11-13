Polo G Advocates For His Brother's Freedom

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Polo G attends the Givenchy Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Polo G wants you to help him get his brother out.

According to Polo G, his brother, rapper Trench Baby, needs to be released from prison as soon as possible. On Wednesday (Nov. 13), G posted an Instagram post asking for his fans to chant for the release of his brother. He wrote, “Free trench just cuz I ain’t said it in a while I love lil bro even when we don’t see [eye emoji] to [eye emoji]. I’m his big brother I always have and always will play a protective roll no matter how much he feel like he can hold his own dats my real blood and can’t sh** change that but us [100 emoji][100 emoji].”

Polo and Trench were arrested in July for illegal firearm following a raid of the rapper’s Los Angeles home. The arrest led to Trench Baby being sentenced by a judge for violations in September. Before Trench Baby’s Los Angeles arrest, the rapper was wanted in a robbery case and was taken into police custody. Altercations between Polo G's mother and sister have made his family issues public over the summer. 

Polo G Starts "Free Trench" Campaign

Polo G continues to have run-ins with police since his brother arrest. The "3 Headed Goat" hitmaker was arrested for weapon possession in October. The Los Angeles Sherifs would release the rap star after a three-day detainment. In accordance with Section 849(b)(1) of the California Penal Code, his release was justified by the following statement: “The officer is satisfied that there are insufficient grounds for making a criminal complaint against the person arrested.”

Polo G is headlining “The Hood Poet Tour,” a nationwide concert supporting his latest album. “I’ve always put my heart into my music, and now I’m bringing that energy to the stage,” he said in a press release. “This tour is for the fans who’ve been with me since day one and for everyone who’s been part of this journey. I can’t wait to share this experience with y’all.” The new album features G-Herbo, Offset, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and Future. The tour’s supporting acts are VonOff1700 and Diany Dior.

