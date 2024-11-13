Polo G Advocates For His Brother's Freedom

According to Polo G, his brother, rapper Trench Baby, needs to be released from prison as soon as possible. On Wednesday (Nov. 13), G posted an Instagram post asking for his fans to chant for the release of his brother. He wrote, “Free trench just cuz I ain’t said it in a while I love lil bro even when we don’t see [eye emoji] to [eye emoji]. I’m his big brother I always have and always will play a protective roll no matter how much he feel like he can hold his own dats my real blood and can’t sh** change that but us [100 emoji][100 emoji].”
Polo and Trench were arrested in July for illegal firearm following a raid of the rapper’s Los Angeles home. The arrest led to Trench Baby being sentenced by a judge for violations in September. Before Trench Baby’s Los Angeles arrest, the rapper was wanted in a robbery case and was taken into police custody. Altercations between Polo G's mother and sister have made his family issues public over the summer.
Polo G Starts "Free Trench" Campaign
Polo G continues to have run-ins with police since his brother arrest. The "3 Headed Goat" hitmaker was arrested for weapon possession in October. The Los Angeles Sherifs would release the rap star after a three-day detainment. In accordance with Section 849(b)(1) of the California Penal Code, his release was justified by the following statement: “The officer is satisfied that there are insufficient grounds for making a criminal complaint against the person arrested.”
Polo G is headlining “The Hood Poet Tour,” a nationwide concert supporting his latest album. “I’ve always put my heart into my music, and now I’m bringing that energy to the stage,” he said in a press release. “This tour is for the fans who’ve been with me since day one and for everyone who’s been part of this journey. I can’t wait to share this experience with y’all.” The new album features G-Herbo, Offset, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and Future. The tour’s supporting acts are VonOff1700 and Diany Dior.
