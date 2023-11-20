Polo G’s Brother Faces Murder Charges After Alleged Drive-By Shooting: Report

Polo G's brother Trench Baby now faces charges of felony murder for an alleged drive-by shooting on June 10 in Los Angeles. Moreover, authorities recently arrested Baby- real name Taurean Bartlett- based on accusations that he took the life of 20-year-old Dashaun Berry in a North Hollywood parking lot, according to TMZ Hip Hop. Law enforcement authorities reportedly told the outlet that paramedics pronounced the young man dead at the scene at around 1:30AM, when they found him with gunshot wounds. Amidst these developments, Taurean Bartlett awaits his fate in a jail cell; we'll see how his court case plays out, if at all.

Furthermore, police also claim that this alleged incident is what preceded various other crimes that Polo G's brother is accused of. Reportedly, they both engaged in these worrisome behaviors, although not much has developed in the case since an August arrest. For example, Trench Baby also faces charges of first-degree residential robbery that supposedly took place on August 15. In the same case, and with the same man, he also allegedly dissuaded a witness by force or threat around September 10.

Polo G Performing In New York In 2022

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Polo G performs with DaBaby In Concert at Irving Plaza on November 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

When these claims around these crimes started to surface following police investigation, authorities took custody of Polo G and his brother in August. They found them at their Los Angeles home, and Trench Baby in particular has no bail option while in prison. His familial Chicago MC partner, though, seems to have avoided significant jail time here through bail, and doesn't seem initially tied to the murder of Berry. As such, it looks like Baby's lack of bail is specifically for this alleged drive-by shooting. They also faces accusations of punching a woman in the face at a Burbank studio altercation, but prosecutors dismissed charges for this due to there not being enough evidence.

Meanwhile, this legal trouble might've caused Polo G to delay the release of his next album by a considerable amount. Surely he and his family are quite concerned for Taurean, yet it's too early to call how this case will pan out. These are pretty heft accusations and charges, and might not be easy to avoid whether or not they're accurate. For more news and the latest updates on Trench Baby's situation, come back to HNHH.

