Polo G Says He’s Considering Retirement After Upcoming Album “Hood Poet”

Polo G is without a doubt one of the most successful and definitive rap stars of the 2020s decade so far. However, ahead of the upcoming release of his new album, Hood Poet, the 24-year-old hinted to fans that he might be ready to wrap things up. Moreover, he took to Twitter to express why he could retire after this project, and to thank fans who stood by him throughout his career. “Honestly, after my HOOD POET album I’m considering retiring from music. So I appreciate everybody ridin for me 10 fold,” he remarked. “This rap s**t got so watered down it ain’t no fun in it no more.”

Of course, this is sad news for his fans, but also just an idea and a possible option that he’s weighing alongside many others. After all, retirement is difficult even for those who want it. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if the Chicago MC continues to release singles, features, and the like, as well as promo opportunities, touring, and many more things that go into being an artist. With these concerns in mind, though, all we can hope for is that he’s able to choose the path he wants and is best for him, unencumbered by external circumstances or opinions.

Polo G Suggests He Might Hang Up The Mic After Hood Poet

Furthermore, this adds even more weight to his upcoming album, or it’s just a way to get more hyped buzzed around it (both can be true). Hood Poet (which stands for “He Overcame Obstacles During Pain Or Emotional Trauma”) is his potential swan song, and follows up a long wait from his last project, 2021’s Hall Of Fame. Hopefully it’s a solid and compelling set of tracks regardless of Polo G’s future. With the lead single “Barely Holdin’ On,” fans of the “No Time Wasted” spitter have a solid indication of the greatness to expect.

Meanwhile, Polo already cemented himself as a key part of not just the Chicago drill scene, but also the contemporary hip-hop game as a whole. If he actually does retire, it will be interesting to see how his path within the genre and outside of it continues. Maybe he eschews the public limelight altogether and focuses more on his personal life. Either way, all we can do is appreciate what he gave us already and look forward to what’s on the way, because you never know if it could be his last. For more news and the latest updates on Polo G, stay up to date on HNHH.

