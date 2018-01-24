considering
- MusicPolo G Says He's Considering Retirement After Upcoming Album "Hood Poet"It's impressive that, at just 24 years old, the Chicago MC could put the mic down and leave fans wanting more as one of the decade's biggest stars.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLeBron James Reflects On Playoffs Loss & Future In The NBAIs the end of an era approaching?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJa Rule Would Sell His Catalog Under One ConditionThe Queens MC doesn't want his hard-earned money to go to waste.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMike Dean Considers Retiring In 2019Mike Dean may be looking to ease himself into retirement.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyAkon "Seriously" Considering Running For President Against Donald Trump In 2020Would you vote for Akon over Donald Trump?By Alex Zidel
- SportsSacramento Kings Gunning For Zach LaVine: ReportSacramento consider extending LaVine an offer-sheet.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Considered Making 52 Records In 52 WeeksAccording to New York Times' Jon Caramanica, Kanye told him he was thinking about doing "52 records in 52 weeks."By Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsJordan Peele "Seriously Considering" A Sequel To "Get Out"The writer/director needs to figure out what direction to take the next film in. By David Saric
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Considering Using Surrogate For Her Next Child: ReportKim is open to expanding her family even more.
By David Saric