Polo G Reaches This Historic Sales Milestone With All Of His Albums

Without a doubt, Polo G is one of the first artists to really establish themselves as a leader in the 2020s decade. Following up rising success towards the end of the 2010s, the Chicago rapper emerged as one of the top dogs with a lot of commercial success and die-hard fans. Sure, it’s been a while since we’ve heard from him again, but amid teases of a soon-to-come return, it looks like he’s not done proving that. Moreover, he also has plenty of reason to be excited about this new chapter, as looking back on the past yielded some very compelling motivation. Most importantly, now he has a stronger standard to live up to, and one that we can’t wait to see him fulfill.

Furthermore, Polo G is reportedly now the only rapper in history to have all of his albums certified as double platinum or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). For those unaware, a platinum album equals a million units sold. As such, the 24-year-old is unquestionably going to be one of the more commercially successful rap artists of the decade. Not only that, but in his post celebrating the milestone, he confirmed that Hood Poet, the new album, is on the way.

Polo G Celebrates His Massive Success

Considering the circumstances of his life and upbringing, it’s heartening to see Polo G going above and beyond. Recently, his mother explained why she didn’t force him to get a job when he was young, and compared the criticism of Black households trying to figure life out to the lack of such attacks levied at white families doing the same. “Coming from a person that came from an impoverished community, I wanted my kids not to know the struggle,” she remarked. “I wanted my kids to know what support was.

“Live your life, be my child, I’ll figure out the rest,” she added. “I don’t appreciate where a White household can have a conversation. It’s like, ‘Mom, I don’t know what the hell I want to do with my life.’ Take the summer off, live.” For more news and the latest updates on Polo G, stay posted on HNHH.

