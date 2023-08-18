Polo G Returns With Lead “Hood Poet” Single, “Barely Holdin’ On”

Since his very first project, Polo G has impressed fans with his vulnerable style of rap. The artist is known for his rapping ability, as well as his songcraft. Overall, he is a great singer who can pull off some unique melodies when he sets his mind to it. Unfortunately, the artist has been plagued by some detractors as of late. Some people have been calling him Piano G and Guitar G thanks to his choice in production. However, that has not stopped him from sticking to his guns and making the music he wants to make.

Recently, he revealed that he would be dropping a new album called Hood Poet. This effort is going to be coming out on September 15th and fans are very excited about it. Moreover, he revealed that on Friday (today), he would drop the lead single “Barely Holdin’ On.” The song has been officially released as of this morning, and it also came with a music video. Below, you can see that this is an uplifting yet emotional song that speaks to some of the trauma Polo G has faced throughout his life.

Polo G Returns With His Signature Sound

From the pianos to the melodies, this definitely sounds like a Polo G song. However, there is something to be said about the vulnerability he is showing here. This is a very solid release that has fans excited and intrigued about what is to come. You cannot deny Polo’s talent, and the growth he is exhibiting here is amazing to see.

This track is an interesting start for his rollout, and we cannot wait to hear more. Let us know what you think of this new Polo G song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you all of the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain’t perfect, spare me if I’m wrong

Hope my secrets get buried when I’m gone

Starin’ at the writin’ on these headstones

They keep on tryna tear me, but I’m strong

That’s what you wanted to tell me all along