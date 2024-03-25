Polo G Gives Emotional Performance On From The Block Track "Heavy Heart"

Polo G is one of those rappers who is in a weird spot in his career. The Chicago, Illinois multi-talented product has put out some of the bigger hits of the late 2010s. But for most people, his style is becoming stale. Everything down to the flows, production, and topical focus, what made him pop off is not hitting the same anymore. Hopefully, Polo G can continue to win listeners back with "Heavy Heart."

This track comes courtesy of the YouTube channel 4 Shooters Only. They are known for their hit series From The Block, which sees your favorite artists rap passionately in random locations. In this case, Polo G is performing "Heavy Heart" at his gorgeous home with rows of expensive cars. Fun fact, DDG, YouTuber and fellow rapper, recently filmed a vlog for his channel and he and Polo G took a look around at his "$3 million" car collection.

Listen To "Heavy Heart" By Polo G

For Polo G, "Heavy Heart" is not the only time he has collaborated with 4 Shooters Only. From what we can find, this is his second appearance. His last time on the channel was for "Diaries Of A Solder / Luh Da Raq" about a year ago. Interestingly though, neither of his three offerings have become streaming releases. For now, the only release in "Sorrys & Ferraris," which dropped on February 16. HOOD POET, the next rumored project, still does not have a solid date yet, so who knows when that will happen.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Heavy Heart," by Polo G? Do you think he should release this performance as a single, why or why not? Is this one of his better offerings as of late, why or why not? Do you think an album is on the way soon?

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm the hottest in this s***, even in the snowin' winter

From them Chiraq streets, land of the coldest killers

Had a late blossom, now they can't stop him

They barely show love to me, still fix they problems

Got murderin' thugs with me, walk up, face shot 'em

Feel better with drugs in me to help face trauma

