Offset Surprises Detroit Students With Personal Meet & Greet, Cash, And More

Offset is keeping up his streak of charitable efforts, recently rewarding a group of students in Detroit for winning a Black history essay contest. Local artist Mr.1204 invited him to the event last week, where he surprised the group with a meet and greet. On top of getting to meet the hitmaker, each of the students went home with $100 and an autographed poster courtesy of Offset.

Mr.1204 shared a clip of the sweet moment on his Instagram, sharing more details of the fun surprise in his caption. “NOT ONLY DID THEY GET A PERSONAL MEET & GREET BUT ALSO RECEIVED PERSONAL AUTOGRAPHED POSTERS AND $100 EACH!!” he wrote. “NO KID KNEW WHERE WE WERE GOIN OR WHO THEY WERE GOING TO MEET! I SIMPLY TOLD EM… 'I WANT Y’ALL TO MEET SOMEBODY!!' FOUR OF THE STUDENTS WON A FREE TRIP TO AFRICA BY ENTERING A BOOK ESSAY!”

Offset Rewards Students For Winning Black History Essay Contest

This is far from the first time Offset's used his icon status for good in recent months. Just after embarking on his eagerly anticipated Set It Off tour, he visited students at a high school in Baltimore, where he gave away $30K in groceries and gift cards. He also honored Caden Bowie during his visit, a student who got accepted into an impressive 40 colleges. Offset personally congratulated the senior for his accomplishments onstage.

During a recent stop in Philly, he also treated some local teens to a shopping spree alongside Gillie Da Kid and Wallo, praising the kids for their creativity, hard work, and talent. What do you think of Offset surprising Detroit students at a meet and greet? What about him giving them cash and posters for their work on their Black history essays? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

