Offset Defends His Relationship With Quavo: "Don’t Ever Try & Turn Us Against Each Other"

Offset says he and Quavo don't have to prove they have love for one another.

Cole Blake
BET Awards 2023 - Backstage

Offset is tired of people trying to pit him and his Migos partner, Quavo, against one another. Appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, he discussed their relationship with hosts Gillie and Wallo.

“I don’t feel like I owe it to people to show how much me and bro love each other,” he explained. “We went through something. We don’t have to show you smiles on faces … so stop doing that. We aint on no sucker sh*t with each other. We both came in this sh*t together and we both knew that, we understood that, and we lost our brother. I still go through sh*t; I know bro go through sh*t, N****s love each other though at the end of the day. We men, we real brothers, and we cool with it, so be cool with it. Don’t ever try and turn us against each other. I hate that sh*t. At the end of the day, it ain’t your business.”

Offset & Quavo Perform At BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Offset and Quavo perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Offset previously referenced being on good terms with Quavo during an interview on The Breakfast Club in October. "That's my brother at the end of the day," he said at the time. "We good though, bro, we just linked up in Paris." Following the death of Takeoff, Offset and Quavo reunited for an emotional performance at the BET Awards. "That was healing for the world and us," he said after the show. Check out his latest comments on his relationship with Quavo below.

Offset Speaks On His Relationship With Quavo

Elsewhere in the interview, Offset discussed his creative process, his work with Migos, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Offset on HotNewHipHop.

