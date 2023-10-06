Offset Speaks On “Healing” BET Awards Performance With Quavo

Earlier this year, former Migos members Offset and Quavo teamed up for a surprise performance at the BET Awards. The team-up came together at the last minute as we saw with a behind-the-scenes video shared afterward. The duo came together to pay tribute to the third member of Migos, Takeoff. Take was tragically murdered last year which absolutely shocked the rap world. Now after his two former bandmates linked up on stage Offset is talking about just how healing the experience was.

"That was healing for the world and us," he said in a recent interview. According to reports, he and Quavo hadn't been on speaking terms since the disbanding of Migos earlier last year. Following Takeoff's death, the pair reunited to pay tribute to him which eventually led to one of the most memorable moments at this year's BET Awards. Fans in the comments also expressed support for the pair and their performance. "Sad when someone has to pass away before we reconcile with family though. Better late then never i guess," the top comment reads. "The best part out of the whole entire show!" another fan says of the performance. Check out the full interview clip below.

Offset Explains Reuniting With Quavo At BET Awards

Offset's first new solo album since 2019 is right around the corner. The project is called Set It Off and he shared the feature-packed tracklist to Instagram earlier this week. Travis Scott, Cardi B, Future, Latto, and Don Toliver are just a few of the artists set to appear on the album.

One person who won't be heard on the album is Playboi Carti. Despite some teases from Offset the rapper wasn't included on the tracklist and he gave some hints as why. He liked a tweet talking about how Carti likely didn't clear the verse for release, which he's been known to do in the past. What do you think of Offset's thoughts on his on-stage appearance with Quavo? Let us know in the comment section below.

