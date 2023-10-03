Usher Performs With Offset At His Paris Residency: Watch

Usher's return to music has included a whole bunch of storylines. One of the biggest pop culture news stories of 2023 was the drama including Keke Palmer and her ex Darius Jackson. That got messy, but Usher has made it clear he wants no more parts in that. Additionally, he has been talking a lot about his lengthy residency in Las Vegas and he was just picked to perform during one of the grandest sports events. He will be hosting the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but he had more news to share on top of that.

After a five-year album hiatus, he will be making a return with a new album on the day of the big game. His last release came back on October 12, 2018. It was a short collaborative project titled "A" with trap-producing legend, Zaytoven. We still have five months before that all happens, but it is great to see one of the most beloved R&B legends make a ceremonious comeback. He continues to ride this amazing winning streak with a recent performance during his residency in Paris.

Read More: Blac Chyna Reportedly Selling Personal Items Amid Financial Hardship, Seeks Money From Tyga

Usher And Offset Turn Up The Crowd

According to HipHopDX, it is an eight-day stay and he is making the most of it. Right after performing "Ni**as In Paris" as a witty reference to that iconic Jay-Z and Kanye West track, he brought a Southern legend. "Bad and Boujee" began to play and out came Offset. In the video above from Usher's Instagram, he is dancing and having a blast with him in front of the rabid fans. The Texas singer captioned the post, "We from the SOUTH yeah THAT WAY 👉🏾👉🏾 @offsetyrn." Maybe both will work together on a song together?

What are your initial thoughts on Usher bringing out Offset to perform during his Paris residency? Do you think both of these artists will be on each other's next albums? Is Usher making a big comeback right now? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Usher, Offset, and the rest of the music world.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Blueface Engage In Twitter War Following Lil Baby’s Comments

[Via]