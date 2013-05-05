performing
- MusicUsher Performs With Offset At His Paris Residency: WatchTwo southern giants meet up in Paris. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBritney Spears Suggests She'll Never Perform Again: "I'm Pretty Traumatized"Fans believed she would hit the road now that her conservatorship is over, but that may not be the case after all.By Erika Marie
- MusicFredo Bang Explains Why He Needs $100k To Perform In His Hometown Baton RougeHe disclosed the added troubles that come with attempting to perform in BR. By Madusa S.
- MusicSaweetie Leaves Fans Puzzled By Busking On Instagram LiveFans were a little confused to see the Icy Girl singing on a boardwalk to a crowd with a donation bucket. By Madusa S.
- AnticsNBA Youngboy Low-Key Disses His FansYoungboy Never Broke Again said that he's not too eager to get back on stage after allegedly making millions of dollars while on house arrest.By Alex Zidel
- GramLil Durk Gives Fans Best Possible News Regarding His Legal StatusLil Durk can travel again!By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCardi B & Offset Carry On With Performances Despite Recent Drive-ByIt's business as usual for Cardi B & Offset.By Aida C.
- MusicChris Brown Hits Impressive "Matrix" Dance Move During PerformanceChris Brown has always been a phenomenal dancer.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLondon's Wireless Festival No Longer Allows Artists To Swear Or Wear Vulgar ClothingWireless Festival will carry on with a new set of rules.By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Weeknd Nearly Hit With Falling Stage Equipment While PerformingThe Weeknd barely reacts as a piece of his stage falls to his side.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Calls Childish Gambino "One Of My Favorites" After Diamond BallRihanna is feeling Bino's sound. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Explains Why He Snuffed Out A Fan On Stage6ix9ine says the fan was trying to recreate when XXXTentacion was knocked out on stage.By Alex Zidel
- MusicVMAs Beef Up Security To Prevent A Nicki Minaj-Safaree ClashNicki & Safaree could pop off at any moment so the VMAs security staff is getting kitted out.By Devin Ch
- MusicTina Knowles Shares Video Of Beyonce Performing At A Young AgeBeyonce always loved performing. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicFamous Dex Claims He Created Stripping On StageFamous Dex strips down to his underwear and says he created the act of stripping on stage.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill To Perform At 2018 BET Awards & Bet ExperienceMeek Mill's making his formal return to the stage in the coming weeks.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill's Travel Restrictions Have Been LiftedMeek Mill will now be allowed to travel outside of Philadelphia. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicCardi B Still Working Her "Ass Off" Despite Cancelling PerformancesWhile she may not be performing, Cardi still has a lot up her sleeve.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B, Offset & Quavo Meet Madonna With Shared EnthusiasmCardi B met her "idol" Madonna and had the best time of her life.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJay Electronica, YG, DJ Mustard, Young Thug & More To Perform At BET Hip-Hop Awards [Update: Cypher Artists Revealed]The 2014 BET Hip-Hop Awards tap Snoop Dogg, DJ Mustard, YG, Rich Homie Quan, Jay Electronica and more to perform.By Rose Lilah
- NewsNicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown & More Performing At Billboard Music AwardsNick Minaj and Lil Wayne are performing together at the Billboard Music Awards, as well as other big names such as Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Miguel, Pitbull, and more. By Rose Lilah
- NewsBeyonce Performing With Blue Ivy On StageCheck out Beyonce Performing With Blue Ivy On Stage, the latest video from Beyonce, released on Sunday, May 5th, 2013. Beyonce's chances in this game are improving with each new release, and Beyonce Performing With Blue Ivy On Stage is no exception - quite the opposite, in fact. It's a nice addition to the impressive catalogue Beyonce has been building over the years. We're definitely anticipating the next move.By Rose Lilah