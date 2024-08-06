SZA Reveals She's Taking A Break From Performing: "Finally Bout To Get My Life Together"

It sounds like the "SOS" songstress has a full plate going forward.

With SZA being such a global success, she's going to be hitting stages quite often. According to Uproxx, 2024 has been one of the busy years for the St. Louis, Missouri native. Festivals have been the name of the game for the hitmaker, lending her talents to venues such as Sol Blume, Primavera Sound Barcelona, and the Governors Ball. On top of that, this past weekend, SZA was onstage for Lollapalooza Chicago and Osheaga. With such a torrent run, it looks like the SOS creator is going to give the microphone a rest for a bit. Yesterday evening, she had this to say regarding what's in store for her after traveling all over the place, "Yesterday was my last show for a while. Finally bout to get my life together thank u God."

This could mean an absolute host of things. This could be a loose allusion to her current dating life. In a past interview on the Chicken Shop Date, she told the host, Amanda Dimoldenberg, that she can never seem to keep men around. "I feel like I can catch ’em, but I cannot keep ’em. They get with me and they realize I’m f***ing weird, and then it’s just like, ‘Aight'". More realistically, it could be a reference to her getting some new music out.

SZA Has Some Work To Do

With Lana still in limbo thanks to leaks, the now full-fleshed project could start to be rolled out here in these ensuing months. If that's the case, then she has roughly three months or so to get that going. Her website says that her next live performance will be on November 20 at the Al Dana Ampitheatre in Aş Şakhīr, Bahrain. Whatever the scenario is for SZA, we hope she gets whatever she needs to get in order sorted out.