Offset, Gillie & Wallo Take Philly Kids On Shopping Spree Before "SET IT OFF" Tour

Offset is setting off his SET IT OFF tour in Philadelphia tonight (Sunday, March 10), and wants to give the youth a warm welcome to his trek. Moreover, he teamed up with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game leaders Gillie and Wallo to host a shopping spree for kids in the area. From what a brief clip of the event shows, it seems like a very intimate, casual, grounded, wholesome, and pleasant experience for everyone involved. Sometimes, initiatives like these can become chaotic quick, but it's clear that everyone here is very appreciative of the opportunity and of the significance of giving back to one's supporters.

What's more is that the former Migo recently spoke on how the youth's creativity, hard work, and talent inspires him, using his tween son Jordan as an example. "That’s the main role,” Offset said of fatherhood. This was during a candid appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, on which he discussed a lot of personal topics and heartfelt reflections. “It’s my thoughts when I’m walking, and when I’m doing everything. I’m always thinking about it. Because I represent them, I don’t just represent me no more.

Gillie & Wallo Join Offset To Treat The Philly Youth To A Shopping Spree: Watch

"My father, I love him," the Without Warning spitter continued. "Ain’t no hate towards him. But unfortunately, he couldn’t be there. So, I made sure I gave a promise to myself, when I was a kid, before I even had kids, that no matter any circumstance, I’m always going to be there for my children, and it shows." Then, Offset shared how surprised he was upon finding out that he passed his musical talent to Jordan.

"He surprised me,” he shared. “Like, last Christmas, he pulled out his computer. And Fruity Loops is a program, where you produce, and he’s like, ‘Daddy, can I play you a beat?’ So he plays me a beat, but then he makes it in front of me. I’m like, ‘You 12, man, how you know how to do that?’ And he’s like, ‘I just been practicing.’ And it sounded good." For more news and the latest updates on Offset, stay logged into HNHH.

