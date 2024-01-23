Offset SET IT OFF TOUR: Everything You Need To Know

There is some riveting news coming from Offset's camp today! We want to congratulate the Migos legend for announcing his first-ever solo tour! He will be taking his sophomore album, SET IT OFF, across the United States to 17 cities. The 32-year-old rapper hailing from Atlanta dropped the LP back in October of 2023. Offset put together a healthy 21-song tracklist that featured the likes of Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Young Nudy, Future, Cardi B, and more.

Live Nation is presenting this tour and it will begin on Sunday, March 10. The storied city of Philadelphia will set things off (pun intended) at The Filmore Philadelphia. Offset is going to stay in the East for half of the tour dates, before heading to Denver, Colorado on March 27. In the West, he will travel to locations such as L.A., San Francisco, Phoenix, and Dallas.

Read More: SZA & Mary J. Blige Comparisons On "The Breakfast Club" Provoke Fans To Speak

The SET IT OFF TOUR Sets Sail On March 10

To wrap things up, Offset will head back to his hometown of Atlanta to perform at the Coca Cola Roxy on Wednesday, April 10. Tickets will begin to go on pre-sale tomorrow at 10 a.m., January 24. That will go up until Friday, January 26 when regular sales start at 10 a.m. as well at LiveNation.com. You can find the link to purchase below. Offset spoke about what this tour is all about in the announcement details. He said, "SET IT OFF" is more than a phrase, it's a vibe we're creating together. This tour is not just a series of concerts, it's a journey into my mind. I'm ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music." You can also check out the mini trailer for the tour above.

What are your thoughts on Offset announcing his first-ever solo tour, the SET IT OFF TOUR? Is he coming to your city and are you going to attend? Do you think he will bring on guests from the album to perform with him? Is SET IT OFF his best album, why or why not? Which songs are still in your rotation from it? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Offset. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Rick Ross Claims Tia Kemp Had Botched Plastic Surgery, In Response To Her Cease And Desist Rant

[Via]