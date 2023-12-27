Offset Brings His Son To A Travis Scott Concert

2023 has been a legendary year for celebrities of all kinds being spotted at various concerts. With Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Beyonce's Renaissance Tour, and Drake's It's All A Blur tour there were plenty of massive stops worth attending. Now, another superstar is having fellow celebs pop up at his tour stops every night. That's Travis Scott, who took off on his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour last month following the release of his new album UTOPIA earlier this year.

The newest star to pop up at one of Travis Scott's shows is a fellow rapper. Former Migos star Offset was in attendance with his sons. While there he shared numerous videos of himself and his kids enjoying the show. As you'd expect they have some pretty incredible tickets, watching the show from just a few feet away from the stage. In the trio of videos the rapper and his kids seem to enjoy themselves to a number of Scott's biggest songs. Check out the clips below.

Offset Takes His Sons To A Travis Scott Show

Earlier this year, Offset released his first new album in 5 years, Set It Off. The song spawned a couple of hits like "WORTH IT" with Don Toliver. The biggest hit from the album was "SAY MY GRACE" which featured Travis Scott himself. The song netted some pretty impressive first week sales pushing more than 70k units which was good enough to net it a top 5 debut.

But the far bigger story following Offset in recent weeks has been his relationship with Cardi B. After fans notices that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, rumors began to swirl. They were crystalized when Cardi B went on Instagram live and described herself as "single." The pair haven't been spotted together since and the future of their relationship is very much still up in the air. What do you think of Offset bringing his sons to a show on Travis Scott's CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

