Offset’s Children: How Many Kids The Rapper Has

Offset recently released his latest single, “Jealousy,” featuring his wife, Cardi B. His marriage to the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker has put his personal life in the spotlight, along with their two children and his kids from previous relationships. Offset and Cardi married in 2017, with their relationship being well-documented and highly publicized.

Additionally, fatherhood is clearly important to the Migos member, as his debut solo album was titled Father of 4. The album’s cover featured his first four children. He dedicates bars to his kids on multiple songs, but primarily on the title track. Now a father of five at the age of 31, Offset has developed a close bond with each of his sons and daughters. Today, we are looking into each of Offset’s children and his relationships with his kids’ mothers.

Offset’s First Son, Jordan Cephus

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: (L-R) Jordan Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, Offset and Kody Cephus attend the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

Offset had his first child in 2009 with the birth of his oldest son, Jordan Cephus. Born to Justine Watson, the Atlanta rapper was allegedly not involved in his son’s life during his early years. Watson once sued him for child support payments. Jordan was born when Offset was only 17 years old. Since then, the Migos rapper has developed a relationship with Jordan, who is now about. On the title track to Father of 4, Offset writes directly to Jordan, apologizing for his absence. He raps, “Jordan, sorry I wasn’t there for all your birthdays.”

His Second Son, Kody Cephus

Offset’s second son, Kody Cephus, was born in 2015 to Oriel Jamie, an ex-girlfriend. Kody’s birth was the same year Migos released their debut album, Yung Rich Nation. At that point in his career, Offset was a member of a successful group starting to take over, constantly releasing hit songs. In a verified annotation on Genius, Offset wrote that Kody “was the firstborn son where his daddy’s successful.” Now around eight years old, Offset’s son admires his father. On Father of 4, Offset raps, “My Son, Kody, he three, rappin’ already like me / Ridin’ in the car, you don’t play me, then he gon’ scream.”

First Daughter, Kalea Marie Cephus

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: (L-R) Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Offset’s first daughter was born around the same time as Kody in 2015 but to another woman named Shya L’Amour, a rapper. Approximately eight years old, Kalea Maria Cephus was born just three weeks after her older brother. Offset was not involved with his daughter early in her life and has since developed a close relationship with her. He dedicated a verse to her, revealing that he did not initially know if she was his daughter, and detailed his relationship with L’Amour. He emphasized that she holds a special place in his heart as his first baby girl. He raps, “Kalea, you my first daughter / I missed the first years of your life, I’m sorry.” Offset explained his situation while answering questions on Genius, stating, “That’s my beautiful daughter, and we are so tight now.”

Relationship With Cardi B

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

In addition to their personal relationship, Cardi and Offset have displayed musical chemistry on multiple tracks throughout the years. In addition to the brand new “Jealousy,” they previously rapped together on “Lick,” “MotorSport,” “Drip,” “Ahora Dice (Remix),” “Who Want the Smoke?,” “Type Sh*t,” and “Clout” from Father of 4.

The two have remained a couple since they married but have hit bumps in their relationship. Offset allegedly cheated on Cardi B, causing them to briefly break up before recommitting to each other. Rumors of cheating again surrounded their romance, leading the couple to start the divorce process before getting back together. The lyrics of Cardi B’s hit song, “Be Careful” were initially thought to have been about Offset’s infidelity before she confirmed that they were not. Since getting back together, they have continued to grow their family. Cardi B has welcomed Offset’s other children from previous relationships, embracing them as a step-parent. The couple now have two children together and a happy marriage.

Offset & Cardi B’s First Child, Kulture Kiari Cephus

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Kulture Kiari Cephus and Cardi B attend the Teyana Taylor “The Album” Listening Party on June 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)

Amid each of their most prolific years, Offset and Cardi B welcomed their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus in 2018. Sharing an almost-identical name to Migos’ album series, Kulture was born the same year the group released their third studio album, Culture II. Also that year, Cardi B released her chart-topping debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Kulture’s birth was highly publicized as her parents are famous rappers. Her mother and father have brought her onstage during various performances. Further, Cardi and Offset once starred with Kulture in an episode of the animated children’s series Baby Shark. Earlier this year, Offset took both his daughters, five-year-old Kulture and eight-year-old Kalea, to the premiere of the new Little Mermaid film.

Offset Became A Father Of Five With Wave Set Cephus

Cardi B and Offset’s family graces the cover of Essence. pic.twitter.com/mojulq4Qlu — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 14, 2022

Kulture’s brother, Wave Set Cephus, was born in 2021, the same year Migos released their fourth and final album before Takeoff’s passing, Culture III. Born to Cardi, Wave is Offset’s third son and fifth child. His middle name, Set, is a nod to Offset’s stage name. This September, Wave will turn two years old.

Offset has been open about his relationship with each of his kids. He has developed close bonds with his children from previous relationships. Happily married to Cardi B, Offset frequently posts his children on his social media accounts, sharing their fun family activities. As an actively touring rapper, Offset has made the time to be present in his children’s lives. Despite challenges in his relationships with his children’s mothers, family still seems to be very important to the Migos rapper.

