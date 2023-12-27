Cardi B Appears To Shoot Down Offset Reconciliation Rumors

Cardi B liked a post on social media denying she and her estranged husband, Offset, have reconciled. The move comes after Thee Pop Feed reported that the two were back together after attending a Travis Scott concert. "Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days," the report on social media reads. "They were both spotted at Travis Scott’s concert tonight in New Jersey."

In response, blogger Ken Barbie posted a clip of Kandi Burress exclaiming "You just made that up!" from Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. Cardi B liked the reply, seemingly confirming the lack of a reconciliation.

Cardi B & Offset Attend Pre-Grammy Gala

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Cardi first confirmed that she and Offset were done during a livestream on Instagram on December 10. "I been single for a minute now," she said at the time. "I just don't know how to tell the world, I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys. But I didn't know how to tell you. I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign. I want to start 2024 fresh, open, I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, new beginning." Check out the recent post Cardi liked on Twitter below.

Cardi B Likes Post Denying Offset Rumors

Regardless of a reconciliation or not, Cardi and Offset reunited to spend the holidays together with their kids. They share 5-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave. On their Instagram Stories, they posted videos of the kids opening gifts on Christmas. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and Offset on HotNewHipHop.

