Offset Recalls Learning Of His Son Jordan's Musical Abilities: "He Surprised Me"

Offset says he's "always going to be there" for his kids.

Caroline Fisher
It's no secret that Offset takes a lot of pride in his career, but the hitmaker also always makes time to be a great dad. During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, he opened up about his family life, revealing that he's passed on some of his talents to his offspring. Offset shares two children with fellow rapper Cardi B, as well as three additional children from previous relationships.

“That’s the main role,” he said of fatherhood. “It’s my thoughts when I’m walking, and when I’m doing everything. I’m always thinking about it. Because I represent them, I don’t just represent me no more.” Offset says that growing up without his father around has motivated him to play an active role in his kids' lives.

Offset Discusses Fatherhood On The Jennifer Hudson Show

"My father, I love him. Ain’t no hate towards him. But unfortunately, he couldn’t be there. So, I made sure — I gave a promise to myself, when I was a kid, before I even had kids, that no matter any circumstance, I’m always going to be there for my children, and it shows," he explained. Luckily, his little ones give him plenty to be proud of. During the interview, he recalled learning that his teenage son Jordan has some serious musical talent.

“He surprised me,” he described. “Like, last Christmas, he pulled out his computer. And Fruity Loops is a program, where you produce. And he’s like, ‘Daddy, can I play you a beat?’ So he plays me a beat, but then he makes it in front of me. And I’m like, ‘You 12 man, how you know how to do that?’ And he’s like, ‘I just been practicing.’ And it sounded good.” What do you think of Offset opening up about being a father on The Jennifer Hudson Show? What about his pride in his son's musical abilities? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

