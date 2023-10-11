Offset On Quavo Relationship: “That’s My Brother At The End Of The Day, We Good”

The dissolution of the Migos was one of the more heartbreaking moments in recent hip-hop history, but things only became more dire with the death of Takeoff in late 2022. At the time, he and Quavo had just released their first LP as a group, while Offset focused on his career as a solo artist. Tensions between the "Hypnosis" collaborators were already high prior to their family member's untimely death, but in the months since, they've managed to put their differences to the side on more than one occasion.

For the BET Awards, they came together to plan a last-minute tribute to Takeoff, which Offset revealed on The Breakfast Club today helped to restore his bond with Quavo. "What's your relationship now?" host DJ Envy asked the Georgia-born rhymer. "That's my brother at the end of the day," Set said without hesitation. "We good though, bro, we just linked up in Paris," he added. Thankfully, both Quavo and Offset have each other to lean on as they work through the painful feelings of loss and grief. "It don't be for the public," Cardi B's husband reminded listeners.

Offset Confirms He Has No Beef with Quavo

"That's the thing when it's like this... Everything ain't for the public to be kiking. Everybody want us to be like... But we still gotta move on our own worlds," he continued to explain. At the end of the day, "it's all love" on Set's end of things, but he doesn't plan on getting too emotionally vulnerable on social media anytime soon. Elsewhere on TBC, the "Clout" hitmaker suggested that he and Quavo could join forces in the studio again down the road, but for now, his primary focus is making sure his family is taken care of.

On October 7th, Quavo and Takeoff's Only Built For Infinity Links project celebrated its first anniversary. The day was obviously bittersweet for the former as he continues to mourn the tragic death of his partner in rhyme. To keep the Rocket Man's memory alive, Quavo unveiled heartwarming unseen footage earlier this month that you can view at the link below. For more music/pop culture news updates, check back in with HNHH later.

