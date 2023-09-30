Quavo Enjoys Luxurious “$100K Glizzy” In France

During a recent visit to France, Quavo enjoyed quite a luxurious dining experience, sampling what he calls a "$100K glizzy." In a new clip, the Georgia-born rapper shared with his Instagram followers, he's seen biting into the pricey hot dog. It was topped with some shimmering gold flakes, which were likely behind the hot dog's hefty price tag. It also appeared to be complimented by a few more conventional condiments, like ketchup. From the looks of things, Quavo was pleasantly surprised by the elevated dish, nodding his head in approval after his first bite.

Though he didn't specify which restaurant in particular he enjoyed the opulent glizzy at, he did go on to share a few more clips from his visit. In one of the clips, he's seen gracing one of the establishment's glass windows with his autograph, as it appears many others had done before him. In another clip, followers are given a close-up look at the touching message he left, which reads "long live Takeoff." It's clear that he continues to honor his fallen collaborator and nephew wherever he goes. Fans in his comments section love to see it.

Quavo Chows Down On A Premium Hot Dog

Quavo's still hot off the success of his most recent release, Rocket Power, which he delivered to fans in August. Listeners had been anticipating the performer's second solo offering for some time, and certainly were not disappointed. The LP pays tribute to Quavo's late Migos groupmate, Takeoff, who passed away in 2022. It features the last collaboration the two of them ever recorded together, and depicts his grieving process with songs like "Hold Me," "Rocket Power," and more.

What do you think of Quavo's recent luxurious dining experience in France? Would you try a gold flake-topped hot dog? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Quavo.

