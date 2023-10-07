Quavo Tattooed Takeoff As A Kid, Rapper Unveils Old “Only Built For Infinity Links” Footage

During a recent interview, Quavo shared a surprising new detail of his relationship with his late nephew and collaborator, Takeoff. The 32-year-old revealed that as a teenager, he fell into the role of personal tattoo artist for his friend group. He claims that after coming across a "kind of stolen" tattoo gun, his crew brought it to him because they knew he can draw. Quavo says that despite not knowing anything about tattooing, he went for it as a means to make a little bit of cash.

The performer went on to share that he even gave Takeoff his first tattoo. The piece was also the only ink he'd ever gotten before his 2022 passing. It was also the first tattoo Quavo's ever given anybody. He describes the experience as "bad as hell," noting how it signifies the trust they had between them.

Quavo Gave Takeoff His First Tattoo

Today is also the one-year-anniversary of the release of Quavo and Takeoff's joint album, Only Built for Infinity Links. To celebrate, Quavo unveiled some never-before-seen footage of their creative process. In a new clip, the two of them are seen literally at the drawing board, putting together the album's tracklist. The immense amount of scribbling, arrows, underlines, and more just goes to show how much effort went into the project. Only Built for Infinity Links came out on October 7 of 2022. Just a month later, Takeoff was shot in Houston, which led to his untimely death on November 1.

Quavo And Takeoff Putting Together OBFIL Tracklist

